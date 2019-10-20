Fashion world beckons for Enhle

style reporter

JOHANNESBURG — Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo is putting the finishing touches to her debut fashion collection set to showcase in a week.

As Sowetan first reported in February, Maphumulo will launch her label at South Africa Fashion Week. She will showcase the collection on Wednesday.

Maphumulo told Sowetan yesterday that the collection will have 30 pieces.

“I’m getting new fabric today because I want to change designs. I want to be happy with what I offer people. I want it to be fresh and playful,” she said.

“I want it to be something you can wear from office to a party. I think designers sometimes design for themselves and art, forgetting that people buy clothes and they want to keep them as long as possible.”

The label caters for strictly womens’ wear. It took Maphumulo almost a year to make her debut collection.

While it will have an international feel, she drew some inspiration from the Tsonga pleated skirt xibelani and Zulu tradition. “It’s been strenuous; we have changed designs many times. With it being my first show, I’m not going into your normal South African evening gowns.

“I’m playing to the field of apparel and street-wear. I’m playing around with the trend I came around while travelling. It’s been fun but very stressful.”

SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 runs from October 23 to 26. —Sowetan