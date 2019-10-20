Mega launch for Selmor’s album

By Style Reporter

A mega launch early next year for Selmor Mtukudzi’s sixth album is in the offing, her management has confirmed.

Selmor is spending most of her time in South Africa where she is recording her yet-to-be-named project at revered South African musician Steve Dyer’s studio.

Former Black Spirits dancer and backing vocalist Piki Kasamba, bass guitarist Never Mpofu and drummer Sam Mataure have been roped in the production of the album that is likely to carry 12 tracks.

The diva’s husband Tendai Manatsa and her sister Sandra form an integral part of the backing team of the production that also features veteran South African singer Vusi “The Voice” Mahlasela and Dyer on some songs.

Prominent music promoter Josh Hozheri, who is now Selmor’s manager said the Hangaza hit maker’s was half way through.

“I am in South Africa right now and the producers have mastered five songs so far. It’s still work in progress and Vusi Mahlasela is still to come on the duet,” said Hozheri.

He confirmed the dates for the launch.

“To Selmor fans out there, wait patiently as we cook this delicious food. I urge you to prepare and come on January 31 at the Harare International Conference Centre and those in South Africa we have the launch on February 1,” Hozheri said.

“It is a project that is in capable professional hands and it is worth the wait. #Team Selmor has done everything necessary for this album.”

The album launches both in Zimbabwe and South Africa are being powered by local car hire firm, Impala Car Rental.

Selmor was recently appointed the brand ambassador of the car hire firm. Prior to her appointment, she had been gifted with two vehicles from Impala Car Rental, a move that was facilitated by Hozheri, who is a close associate of the car rental firm’s CEO Thompson Dondo.

Dondo confirmed to Standard Style that his company was financially backing Selmor from the album recording to the launch.

“As our brand ambassador, we are supporting Selmor from her recording in South Africa to the album launches in Zimbabwe and South Africa. We just believe that as a brand, we are always associated with quality, hence our decision to bankroll her,” Dondo said.

Dondo said Impala Car Rental has had a good relationship with Selmor’s late father Tuku and they believed their support would go a long way in keeping Tuku’s legacy alive.

Hozheri had been working with Selmor since the death of her father in January, facilitating music shows in and around the country as well as corporate endorsements and promotions.