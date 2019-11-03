DeMbare battle 4-year Bosso jinx

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

FOR 10 years between 2006 and 2016 Bulawayo giants Highlanders failed to beat their bitter rivals Dynamos in the league until striker Prince Dube then only 19 and Bruce Kangwa scored the goals that ended the jinx at Rufaro.

It appears as if the fortunes have flipped with Dynamos failing to beat Highlanders in open play, in the league, in the last four years.

Dynamos’ only set of three points against Highlanders since 2015 came via the boardroom following the abandonment of an epic tie between the two teams due to crowd trouble following a disputed equaliser by the Harare side.

The two teams were deadlocked at 1 – 1 when the match was abandoned and it was eventually awarded to the Glamour Boys on a 3 – 0 score line.

Other than that, Dynamos have lost five of their last eight matches against Highlanders.

“They have dominated us in the past few years but we are determined to change all that tomorrow. We are hoping to change that dominance with a win but it is not going to be an easy task because they are currently enjoying a purple patch,” Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya said.

“It’s ironic that we are playing the last team to beat us in the league at a time that we have gone for some matches without a win and also having gone for 16 matches without losing. I hope the boys will raise the bar and come good against the last team to beat us,” he added.

But worrying for Ndiraya and his charges is the current run of results in which the team has drawn all of its last seven matches.

The Harare giants, who like their Bulawayo counterparts had a bad start to the season, have won only once in the last 10 matches, a 3 – 2 victory over Herentals in August and picking a point in the other nine ties.

Ndiraya prefers to take heart in the team’s unbeaten run, which dates back to June 16 when a Cleopas Kapupurika strike settled matters at Barbourfields.

“I think the boys have done well going for 16 matches without losing. It’s not a small achievement in a competitive league like ours. But we want to spice up that unbeaten run with a win in front of our fans,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos are seating on the availability of one of the senior players Godknows Murwira who is hoping to pass a late fitness test while captain Edward Sadomba makes a return after missing the midweek encounter against Manica Diamonds.

Vice-captain Jimmy Tigere is out with an ankle injury as well as Simba Nhivi (ankle injury) and Munyaradzi Diya, who lost his mother last week.