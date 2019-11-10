Hevoi FM diva basks in radio gong glory

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

As early as Grade One, she was already taking part in public speaking and poetry events; little did she know years later she would be rewarded as an outstanding radio personality.

Masvingo radio station Hevoi FM presenter Mary Masimba, popularly known as Miss Candice, is basking in glory after she was awarded the Outstanding Radio Personality of the Year Prize at the Masvingo Musical and Arts Awards. She has made her name through her talk show Sharaude, which is aired weekdays from 9am to 2pm.

She is a jack of all trades having contested as a musician at the talent identification show StarBrite in 2016. The bubbling radio personality said she was compelled to shelve her music career due to work commitments.

“It was an honor to be recognised by Masvingo and the award means a lot to me in my career and this means a major boost to my career,” Miss Candice told Standard Style.

“This year has been a great one for me. I was nominated the Brand Ambassador for National Blood Services Zimbabwe here in Masvingo and I also coordinated the Miss Tourism Masvingo where I supported the wildlife and anti-poaching campaign.”

Her talk show, Sharaude is a mixed bag targeting all of her listeners.

“My show is a mid-morning talk involving housewives, those in the offices and those at different workplaces. It is an all-rounder for all ages, it is a mixed bag. It takes five hours, so during those five hours we will be discussing issues to do with food, health, farming and other day-to-day issues,” she said.

She said a community radio initiative Wezhira TV moulded her into a broadcasting personality she is today, thanks to the great interviews she had with some of the country’s top celebrities.

“I started off at Wezhira TV here in Masvingo and I had a show called Masvingo Swag from 2014 to 2015 where I interviewed a number of celebrities. I interviewed Doc Vikela, Clive Chigubu, Gift the Cracker, Carl Joshua, Lady Squanda and Prince Musarurwa, among others,” Miss Candice said..

Miss Candice believes the love for music drew her much close to radio.

“When I was growing up, I was inspired by seeing a black woman [Oprah Winfrey] talking of different issues on TV and I fell in love with her,” she said.

“That is when I fell in love with reality shows, hence the love for TV.”

The radio personality wears a number of jackets. Apart from broadcasting, she is an accounts executive, an events coordinator and a director of ceremonies, as well as a hairdresser.

“I am an all-rounder, but above all I want to help nurture the arts talent we have in the province. Masvingo has a lot of talent that needs our support. I love arts and this is why l want to groom and nature talent,” she said.

Miss Candice was born in Driefontien, Chirumanzu in the Midlands province.

She did her primary education at Cecil John Rhodes Primary School in Gweru and later moved to Regina Mundi High School in the same town. She said she loves swimming, reading and watch TV.