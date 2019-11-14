Live Updates: 2020 National Budget

15:00 He expects continued improvement in fiscal discipline.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange, Ronald Magweta, Moses Matenga & Fidelity Mhlanga

14:59 Inflation pressures arose from the exchange rate.. Pressure is coming from the parallel market.

14:59 We expect better rainfall in 2020 supported by irrigation.

14:56: 2019 faced a severe problems due to drought and power shortages.

14:58 Growth now projected to – 6% in 2019

14:58 To mitigate drought shocks.Domestic resources were mobilised.He thanked development partners for their contribution during Cyclone Idai period

275 000 people left w need for food by Cyclone Idai

14:55 Ncube parades new notes says they are tough and resilient.

14:51 He describes the budget as a people budget.. Theme of the budget is Gearing for high production, growth and job creation.

14:50 He express indebtedness to the august house through inputs from various portfolio committees..He says recommendations from civil society and citizens has been valuable

14:49 Ncube takes to the podium.

14:42 President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived.

14:37 Speaker of Parly says the Weep “shamu” for absconding MDC legislators will come in appropriate time adding that “enough is enough”.

14:34 Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa says MDC legislators must respect parliament by attending budget presentation. He says they are not sincere and “vakuda shamu inemunyu”.

14:09 Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda leads prayer ahead of the budget presentation.

14:00 Mthuli Ncube says the budget is people centred and came after lots of planning and sleepless nights.

13:54 Meanwhile, the MDC MPs say they will not attend Parliament as they are all attending burial for departed colleagues in Chivhu and Marondera respectively. Party chairperson Tabitha Khumalo confirmed in an interview with`our reporter Moses Matenga.

Members of parliament starts trickling in ahead of the 2020 budget presentation scheduled to commence at 14.45

13:24 No MDC MPs yet amid reports they are planning to abscond the budget presentation in protest over ED ‘illegitimacy’

13:21 Zanu PF supporters singing outside Parliament ahead of the budget presentation

13:20 Heavy Military and police presence outside Parliament at the Africa Unity Square side

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube faces a daunting task on how to balance his revenue generation and expenditure as he presents the 2020 budget today; at a time the economy is on a tailspin characterised by high inflation, skyrocketing prices of goods and cash shortages.

Two-thirds of the country’s population is food insecure and the country is also reeling from power shortages.

With runaway inflation hitting the economy, Ncube faces the headache of balancing his books and stabilising the economy.