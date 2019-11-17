Gweru lawyer drops second jazz album

By Sandra Maricho in Gweru

PROMINENT Gweru lawyer-cum Afro-jazz artiste Wellington Tinashe Davira, aka Jazzy Jazz (pictured below), has released his second album titled Poshi.

It carries six heartwarming tracks.

In an interview with Standard Style last week, Davira said his music is inspired by real life experiences.

“The message in my tracks is inspired by real life experiences that l have encountered and some that l have seen other people going through,” Davira said.

“I have realised that in the music industry one has to make extra effort alone until he gets a breakthrough then assistance will follow.

“It’s difficult for musicians to get assistance while still upcoming as compared to those who are already established in the industry.”

Tracks on the album include Amai (Shungu), Gwara, Rudo, Tungamira, Zvake and a remix of Ngainaye.

Davira said he tried his hand in music after he was discovered by his church’s choir leaders. His music is inspired by the late Sam Mtukudzi.

“l was inspired by a number of musicians, but Sam Mtukudzi was my greatest inspiration, especially the way he performed Afro jazz music,” he said.

His music enjoys favourable airplay on local radio stations such as 98.4 Midlands in Gweru and Hevoi FM in Masvingo.

Davira said he would like to continue releasing good music for his fans and that his dream was to go international.