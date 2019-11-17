Rest in peace DJ Ben Mauchaza

By John Masuku

Benjamin Mauchaza, simply known as Ben (pictured), was born on January 15, 1955 in Harare.He attended Rusvingo Primary School,Highfield Mufakose Secondary School for ‘O’ levels and Ranche House College for “A” levels.

Ben joined the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) in 1982 after completing a Pioneers Journalism course at the then newly-established and late Ezekiel Makunike-led Institute of Mass Communication that time based at Khan House in down-town Harare before it was incorporated into Harare Polytechnic as the Division of Mass Communication. Previously, Mauchaza had a brief stint as a teacher at St Peter’s Kubatana, Glen Norah, not very far from his growing up family residence in Lusaka Lines, Highfield.

Straight from journalism school, Ben started off as a radio producer/announcer and reporter at ZBC, but shortly joined the news department as a television news reporter. Not content with remaining at one place for too long, rocking Ben joined Zimbabwe Inter Africa News Agency (Ziana) between 1988-1990 as news agency reporter, working with the likes of veteran journalist and media trainer Cris Chinaka, among others.

Enterprising Ben, always maintained, on a part time basis, his highly popular Rock on 3 slot on the then Radio 3, now Power FM where he featured hard rock, underground music of his era by the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple, Rare Earth, The Who and Bad Company, among many others.

The nomadic Ben was to be on the road again, this time joining the Forestry Commission between 1991-1993 as information officer and later rode off to the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company where from 1993 to 2006 he was first, public relations manager and later chief operating officer.

Because of his love for radio and rock music, Ben is still remembered first and foremost as a broadcaster despite having worked for several other companies long after leaving Pockets Hill.

Ben and his wife Livia, (nee Saruchera), were blessed with two now grown-up children, daughters Nunurai and Mazvita and son Tangaitizwe.

The Mauchazas are members of St Peter’s Anglican Church, Mabelreign in Meyrick Park where Livia is more visible than the late usually busy, but affable rocker known for his gentleman’s step and very brief conversation style, who spent his last years as events organiser, director of ceremonies and public relations and marketing consultant.

Mauchaza died on November 14, 2019 after being seriously ill for two weeks. Mourners are gathered at his family home No. 11 Anderson Avenue, Cotswold Hills, Mabelreign, Harare where he lied in state yesterday before a church service at the same place today between 8am and 10am followed by departure for Glen Forest Memorial Park where the former Rock on 3 “driver” is scheduled to be buried at 12 noon today.

At the end of his rock sessions Ben would always say his “bye-bye, bye-bye” in very contagious style before fading into news drums and bulletin.

Rest in peace dear “Ben Bella” as this writer used to call him.

l The writer, John Masuku is former ZBC controller: radio services. He also profiled many radio and television personalities in the now defunct Look and Listen & Radio Post magazines.