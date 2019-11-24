Army charity event preps gather momentum

By Lowen Mutambara

Zora musician Leonard Zhakata (pictured below) will next Saturday headline the annual Zimbabwe National Army Charity event to be held at the Borrowdale Race Course.

The event, which is part of the army’s fundraising activities towards charity, will host a horse race, golf tournaments, among other activities.

There will be a lot of entertainment like jumping castles, helicopter displays, parachute jumps and wrestling.

Apart from Zhakata, revellers would be entertained by man of the moment Freeman, who is riding high with his latest album Gango from which the plug track Ngaibake, a duet he did with Alick Macheso is picked from.

Local rhumba outfit Diamond Musica will be part of the entertainers.

ZNA spokesperson lieutenant colonel Alphios Makotore said they were ready for the event, whose proceeds over the years have been channelled towards the disadvantaged.

“We are done with the preparations and we are ready for the event,” Makotore said.

“Remember we postponed the event, which allowed us to prepare and we now wait for the day.”

The proceeds in the past have been used to support army projects like building of schools and hospitals, as well as supporting other charitable organisations.

“It is for charity and let’s help those members of our society who are underprivileged,” he said.

The event is hosted in partnership with the Mashonaland Turf Club.