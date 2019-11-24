Manyowa rules the roost

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

MULTI-TALENTED gospel musician Janet Manyowa was the toast of the night on Friday at the Prophet Emmanuel and Ruth Makandiwa Invitational Concert and Awards Night (Permican) ceremony after she walked away with four prizes.

The awards, which are in their fourth year, were held at a packed City Sports Centre in Harare.

Manyowa, who made history at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) early this year, taking home three awards, once again hogged the limelight on Friday.

The songstress scooped the Best SongWriter of the Year Award, Best Female Artist, Video of the Year (Nyasha Nengoni) and Album of the Year (Grateful) award.

Speaking to Standard Style on the sidelines of the event, Manyowa said she was grateful for the recognition, which she believes is giving her the energy to produce better music.

“I am overwhelmed and grateful like what my album says ‘I am Grateful to God for the recognition and the support from everywhere. It really encourages me to do better than before,” Manyowa said.

“This is just the grace of God. He really lifts up whoever He wants and God chose me to do this at this time and I am really humbled to be able to do it.”

She added that she was grateful for the support she gets from her husband-cum-manager Munyaradzi Manyowa, who has been pushing her album to greater heights.

Gospel ensemble, Joyful Praise also made a mark on the gospel scene, scooping three awards; the Best Newcomer, Best Group Duo and Song of the Year (Ngoro Yeminana).

The race for the Male Artist of the Year, pitting Mambo Dhuterere and Michael Mahendere was always going to be a tough contest with the overnight fame that Mambo Dhuterere has been enjoying. However, experience proved to be the ace for Mahendere, who took home the honours.

Several other gospel artistes also got awards including Jonah Chivasa, Shuvai Wutaunashe and Diva Mafunga, who won Legendary awards. Sharon Manyika and Chelsea Mguni, among others were also recognised.

Meanwhile, it was a night of glitz and glamour as celebrities and gospel enthusiasts set fashion trends with their styles.

Singer and aspiring television personality Rachel J was picked as the Best Dressed Female of the Night while Jonah Chivasa of the Ndozvinoita Nyasha fame was the Best Dressed Male.

Several artistes, who performed on the night did their best to keep gospel lovers on their feet. Manyowa, Zim Praise choir, Gemma Griffiths, Brian K and Kuda Mutsvene, among others provided entertainment.