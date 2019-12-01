Zanu PF’s Byo rebels dismiss Matemadanda

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

AN opposition party representing former Zanu PF rebels, the National patriotic Front (NPF), has reiterated its lack of interest in re-joining the ruling party after claims they were begging to be pardoned.

The NPF also consists of G40 members, a faction associated with former first lady Grace Mugabe, who was allegedly angling for the presidency before its leaders were forced to flee the country after the 2017 military coup.

Zanu PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda last week claimed scores of NPF members in Bulawayo had trooped back into the ruling party and were eyeing several positions in Zanu PF structures that were up for grabs.

Matemadanda made the comments during Zanu PF’s Bulawayo district coordinating committee meeting held in the city last week on Saturday. The Zanu PF political commissar said the NPF members were not eligible to contest.

“Another thing of note was the presence of former members, who had left the party to join the NPF,” he claimed.

“They wanted to contest, but according to our party’s constitution they could not, because there are certain procedures that need to be followed.

“They need to reapply and serve for a certain term for them to be considered.”

But NPF Bulawayo provincial political commissar Andifasi Banda accused Matemadanda of day-dreaming and asked “why re-join Zanu PF” after President Emmerson Mnangagwa accused them of sabotaging his presidency.

“He is day-dreaming! We are not going back to that party. He was just lying because after all why would we want to re-join that party when we are unwanted,” he said.

“The president himself has said he does not want us in the structures.

“They have said we are a security threat not to Zanu PF, but to the country.

“They are scared of us and having sleepless nights about what we are doing which is good. We are busy with our programmes…if we had gone back to Zanu PF we would have grabbed all the posts.”

Mnangagwa recently said “elements of G40…must be flushed out, not only in the youth league but also within the rank and file of the party in general.”

Simon Khaya Moyo, the Zanu PF spokesperson weighed in saying “anybody; it doesn’t matter at what level, if they are hobnobbing with G40 they stand warned. G40 is not only a threat to Zanu PF.”

“It is a threat to the country including the MDC. It’s a threat to national security and national security affects everyone,” he added.