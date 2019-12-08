Collaborations pay off for Chimoyo

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE gospel musician Benjamin Chimoyo says his collaborations with seasoned gospel musicians such as Kudzi Nyakudya and Bethen Pasinawako have improved his fan base.

Chimoyo and his band — Royal Trumpet — have been performing in and around Mutare and it seems new collaborations have boosted his shows as they are now performing before full houses.

Chimoyo recently joined forces with Nyakudya on the song titled Tendai Kuna Baba. He also worked with Pasinawako-Ngolomi on the song Ndakaperera Pana Jesu.

Chimoyo said he was keen to work with seasoned gospel artistes in the country to improve his music.

“The collaborations have taken us to another level,” he said.

“We are performing in front of big crowds and our brand is growing.

“We are now doing shows around the country unlike in the past when we were confined to Mutare only.”

The group Royal Trumpet was formed in 2016.

Chimoyo said he started the group to create employment and also to preach the Word of God.

“l started the group as a way of creating employment and to also preach the Word of God through music,” he said

He said he was eyeing the international market because he believed his music now met global standards.

Chimoyo’s music mainly focusses on peace, targeting marginaslised members of the society such as orphans and elderly women.

Royal Trumpet has released one album titled Royal Message and several singles. The album carries five tracks — Ngwarira Nyoka, Vhula, Baba Ndauyawo, Nyenyedzi and Zvichabuda Pachena.