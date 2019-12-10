Nkosi climate change journey to COP25

By John Mokwetsi

Harare, Zimbabwe – Nkosilathi Nyathi looks back on his journey to environmental activism with great pride. He traces back to the day he stood in shock at the garbage dumping site in his community in Victoria Falls and on the other end there were gullies caused by erosion that had now severely damaged agricultural lands and caused soil loss.

“I was only 11 years old and in Grade 5 at Chamabondo Primary School in Zimbabwe when I started to notice those gullies that had now deepened and were a danger to children in the surrounding neighbourhood. Subsistence farming is also important to my community and it was disheartening to see the arable land disappearing,” Nkosinathi recalls.

“That is why I became the leader of our environmental club at my then primary school. The environment is our life. Issues to do with climate change are very close to what I advocate for.”