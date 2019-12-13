Live updates: Zanu PF Conference

President Mnangagwa tables the Zanu PF Central Committee Report to the Conference.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange, Blessed Mhlanga, Andrew Kunambura, Tapiwa Zivira, Bridget Mananavire & Jairos Saunyama.

Cdes whether we like it or not, whether we pray or not the sun will rise and fall. “Zimbabwe is a diverse but unitary state. Those who dream of a divided state, ngavamuke vabike doro. Midzimu yavarasha

President Mnangagwa says:

Doctors declared incapacitation yet they stay in government houses at hospitals yet we meet them in town and out of the country yet they can’t walk just 100 m to the ward Mnangagwa goes after doctors again says they refused increases by 30% then 60% then 100% but still refused to go to work. Their leaders were being paid to distabilise the health delivery system We got a grant from China to build a new parliament which is almost complete Increase the usage of Solar Energy Government is aware that the power is from the people and the people are in the country side

Conference room is unbearably hot delegates walking out for fresh air, while others are sleeping as Mnangagwa delivers keynote address

We have launched a strategy which will see us grow a $12 billion industry by 2023 “Land reform programme is irreversible,” he declares President Mnangagwa says government will take away land from those with more than one farms, says his government will also downsize other farms to allow others to benefit. Civil servants to continue receiving cost of living adjustments Mnangagwa also criticizes retailers pegging commodities at high prices, says government will continue providing safety nets and subsidies to cover the poor. Illegal trading of foreign currency must be stopped- wants party to take lead in defending local currency currency Mnangagwa says introduction of our own local currency is set to see the economy rebound.”we will not revert back to the basket of currencies.” “Those who continue to deal in the money market the law will catch back at you – we will not revert back to the Multi-currency,” Mnangagwa says he is aware of an attempt to divide the party through internal recruitments “Those Wolves among us in sheep’s clothing, must be flushed out,” Says nation has rejected the violent MDC which is trying to use violence and demonstrations to gain political power.

13:04 Mnangagwa says his government will not be swayed by Twitter posts or irritating noises from the MDC.

12:57 President Mnangagwa says women’s quota in parliament to be extended beyond 2023 while ten seats will be reserved for youths.

The party should work towards getting results that have an impact on the livelihood of the people- Chiwenga

11:57 Vice President Constantino Chiwenga takes to the podium.

11:32 ZANU PF is the oldest party and has matured like wine says Oppa Muchinguri

10:56 Victor Matemadanda announces the arrival of the President only to find out that it was Vice President Constantino Chiwenga

10:10 President Emmerson Mnangagwa will first participate in a tree planting program at the venue.

10:06am Senior Zanu PF officials and Cabinet ministers have already made their way into the tent, among them Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube, Deputy minister Yeukai Simbanegavi, Mines Minister Winston Chitando, Energy Minister Fortune Chasi and Minister for Policy Implementation in the OPC Joram Gumbo.