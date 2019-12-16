Ex-minister evicts woman, children

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

Former Industry and International Trade deputy minister, Phineas Chihota last week evicted a 55-year-old woman from a house in Harare’s Borrowdale suburb following an ownership wrangle.

The former minister evicted 55-year-old Sarudzayi Nhondo from a double story house and the woman has been staying outside the gate with her daughter as well as grandchildren.

Nhondo said her problems started in 2006 when she agreed to sell the house to Chihota, but pulled out of the deal after the former Zanu PF MP failed to meet his side of the bargain.

“I decided to sell my house in 2006 to Chihota on the understanding that the bank was going to deposit the money to me directly but they delayed, which forced me to cancel the agreement,” she said.

“My withdrawal made him angry and he threatened me saying that I was going to live in the streets with my children whether I liked it or not and he took the matter to the courts.

“For some reason, the court ruled in his favour arguing I had not followed proper procedure.

“I sought assistance from the president’s office who investigated and found out that no payments had been made to me for the house and I was allowed to continue staying there.

“Thirteen years down the line, I am facing this issue again.”

Nhondo claimed Chihota sent people, who violently evicted her from the house and she lost property worth thousands of dollars in the process.

Further damage to the property has been caused by the incessant rains that pounded Harare recently. Chihota was not reachable for comment.