‘Churches should not be more political’

By Tariro Masunda

a CHURCH and civil society organisation leader has urged colleagues in the sector to refrain from being armchair critics and instead focus on a solution-based approach as critical stakeholders in the nation.

The Civil Society and Churches Joint Forum national coordinator Abigale Mupambi on Friday said civic society should regain its status by adopting a non-partisan approach to matters pivotal in shaping the country’s economic revival.

Mupambi said this during her speech at the recent annual Zanu PF national conference held in Goromonzi.

“As the civic society it is interesting to note that we are a key stakeholder not only as in disagreeing, we are a key stakeholder in all cross cutting sectors,” Mupambi said.

“We cannot afford as developmental practitioners to participate in the nation building project, if indeed we are for the nation building project.

“One cannot claim to be a civic society leader when they are divorced from the realities that exist in political parties.”

Mupambi, who has also attended the opposition party MDC Alliance conference in Gweru this year, said political party conferences can not be ignored by any serious civil society organisation.