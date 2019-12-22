Padziva assures uninterruptible power supply

By Style Reporter

Harare’s premier entertainment rendezvous Padziva has assured its revellers of uninterruptible power supply throughout the festive period.

Padziva, which is an outdoor venue on the outskirts of Dzivaresekwa, is a baby of entertainment hub, Jive Zimbabwe.

The outdoor entertainment and leisure centre has a cocktail of amenities, including braai, kids’ play area and car wash, among others.

Zimbabwe has endured 18-hour daily power cuts since May, which has had adverse effects on business and social life, but Padziva owner Benjamin Nyandoro guaranteed a continuous and reliable power supply.

“We have put in place a continual power system that will supply uninterruptible power to our revellers as they enjoy the festive season,” said Nyandoro.

“Padziva is an outdoor setting that gives a total feel. It is suitable for family outings, getaways and hangouts. It also serves as a community centre, providing locals with a decent place to meet and hang out. This makes it a leisure centre of choice this holiday.

“We have facilities for other social interactions and we also have places for kids to have fun.”

The joint has come up with a number of unique concepts that make it stand out in the cut-throat entertainment industry.

“Hamayemukadzi, a concept that entails a special treat, remains our signature dish, where you choose your four dishes from our video selection. I think this one will turn out to be popular this festive period,” he said.

“Revellers would enjoy the convenience of all related services in one space. Get your car washed while you down a cold beer on a full stomach in a comfortable and secure environment.

“We welcome the initiative by Delta Beverages to step up supplies against business odds in the country. We have received a consignment of different beverages enough to see us through the festive season and well enough to cure the January disease.”

Famed for its activities #OneBigParty and #BoyzCanCook, according to Nyandoro, Padziva seems to be the ultimate host for the festive festivities.