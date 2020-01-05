Munyebvu transforming business into an empire

By Style Reporter

Enterprising youthful businessman Joseph Munyebvu is a jack of all trades. In a short space of time in the business fraternity, he has dabbled in a variety of trade pursuits ranging from music promotion, taxi business, graphic designing and printing, to lately, money remittance service.

His dream is to grow his business empire under Joem Enterprises and turn his money transfer project, Joewell Money Transfer, into one of the world’s fastest growing money remittance services.

“My dream is to become a business mogul controlling a big empire,” Munyebvu told Standard Style.

The 33-year-old entrepreneur who lost both parents at a very young age said he was happy that part of his dream had been realised after registering the flagship Joem Enterprises in 2013.

The company specialises in digital printing, corporate branding, large format printing as well as signage and banners in addition to servicing some of the best local and international brands.

“Joem Enterprises was registered in 2013 and we have continued to grow with each passing year,” Munyebvu said.

“We have also invested in the latest equipment from China as well as from South Africa and we are happy that most of our clients, who include local and international brands, are deriving value from our workmanship.

“I am happy to announce that the company is growing after we established Joewell Money Transfer, a money transfer agency I established with Wellington Savanhu, who is based in South Africa.”

Munyebvu said he was happy that most locals working in South Africa had embraced their money remittance service.

“People have started using the money transfer agency, particularly during the festive season it was busy. We hope to expand our operations and reach other countries, but in the meantime, we are getting good business from South Africa,” Munyebvu said.

Moving forward, Munyebvu said he was looking forward for big contracts and tenders that could help add value to his work given that he believes in social entrepreneurship.

“I am one person who believes in giving back to the community and it is my hope that we get to attract big contracts and tenders that can propel us forward because we have the capacity to deliver,” he said.

“We also want to continue reaching out to the less privileged because over the years we have partnered with organisations like Danhiko in their quest to empower the disadvantaged and we hope to score big in that regard.”

The unassuming businessman is also the logistic and liaison director for Japhet Shortcat Muparutsa (JSM) Foundation, established by UK-based former Warriors goalkeeper Japhet Muparutsa as he believes in continuing to work for community, development because he appreciates where he came from.

“JSM Foundation is another unique platform that helps me give back to communities through sports development targeting talented but disadvantaged communities.

To date, we have covered areas like Rusape, Mutare, Mbare in Harare and Renco Mine in Masvingo and we will soon be moving to Zaka,” he said.

Munyebvu encourages locals to continue working hard in spite of the challenging economic environment.

“Zimbabwe is generally facing a myriad of challenges, but opportunity favours the brave and it is my hope that we all continue working hard regardless.

Opportunity should find us right in the trenches,” he said.