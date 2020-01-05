Ncube takes cosmetology skills to rural areas

BY style reporter

LOCAL beautician Lieta Ncube says she wants to plough back to the community that moulded her by teaching cosmetology skills to disadvantaged women in rural communities.

Ncube, the MD and founder of Wig Centre Zimbabwe who holds several beauty qualifications, including a Higher National Diploma in Cosmetology, believes disadvantaged women in rural areas need to be empowered to enable them to help their families.

“I am so passionate about helping the underprivileged in society, especially women. I am inspired by my humble beginnings having been raised in Gokwe where there are limited empowerment opportunities for women,” Ncube said.

“I want to be a mentor and help empower women, especially those in rural areas so that they may be able to earn a living by using their own hands.

“This year I am launching the Lieta Ncube Foundation which will train young women and girls hairdressing and wig making. I started by helping my employees and relatives acquire hairdressing and wig making skills before I cascaded down to rural areas where I have had a pilot project with women in Murehwa.

Ncube trained women in Murehwa in June last year and in December she was in Seke where she conducted similar training.

She said apart from training, she hoped to engage more women in her ambitious hair care project.

“Late last year we came up with our own brand of hair care products which we will launch this year and these include conditioners, Brazilian Keratine treatment, sulphate free shampoos and hair food,” Ncube said.

“All of these products are enriched with natural ingredients for women in Zimbabwe who are now conscious about what they use for their skin and hair.

“People now want to take care of their hair and skin in its natural state, hence the decision to come up with home-grown hair care products.

“We will use local herbs and the project will benefit the ordinary women from rural areas who will be employed at different stages of the production.”

Ncube who also owns a beauty spa — Beauty Sanctuary — said she was expanding her Wig Centre Zimbabwe to incorporate a male grooming centre that will focus on men which includes making wigs (toupee) to cover bald patches.

Her business is situated in Highlands (94 Emmerson Mnangagwa Road formerly Enterprise Road) and in Harare central business district.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all our clients in Zimbabwe and those abroad for supporting our vision,” she said.

“I believe women should play a role in building the economy, rise up take up the bull by its horns and help create employment in Zimbabwe.”