Ngwenya’s music inspires

gospel music sermon:with The Master

Decades ago while in Zimbabwe, Chaka Ngwenya made his name on a national radio station as a presenter and later as a gospel musician.

Now, he is a pastor at a Salvation Army church in New York in the United States, a land of opportunity where many Zimbabweans are now residing, in search of greener pastures.

Ngwenya, who left Zimbabwe in 2000, now makes it point that he visits his home country every year to help disadvantaged members of the community.

Orphans at Good Shepherd in his home town of Chinhoyi, are some of the beneficiaries of his philanthropic work.

Recently, those who were at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare witnessed a memorable sight, as two black Americans, upon arrival, bowed down and kissed the ground.

The two middle-aged women, who were part of the delegation that accompanied Ngwenya, their spectacular gesture was inspired by a deep-rooted love whose roots lay in their historical connection to the continent of Africa.

Their ancestors were taken as slaves to America over 400 years ago.

According to Ngwenya, who appeared emotionally shaken by the visitors’ show of love, the purpose of their visit was to help disadvantaged members of the community.

This was on the eve of the visitors’ trip to Chinhoyi, a town 116 km outside the capital.

Also part of the group, were local partners, Zim Summer Camps.

Children at the orphanage in Chikonohono high-density suburb were excited about the visit.

To them it was another Christmas day, though the visitors had came two days after the special day.

Their mood was justified as the little girls visibly enjoyed a rare opportunity to do some manicuring and pedicuring.

The older boys were busy on the sports field

The major highlight was their awesome displays in gymnastics.

This was notwithstanding their makeshift sports equipment that included second-hand car tyres.

The question on everyone’s mouth that moment was: if these highly skilled young sportspersons could achieve all this using substandard training equipment, what more could they do if they had the latest training equipment?

This remained Ngwenya’s homework.

The veteran gospel artiste later implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Cabinet to sacrifice one month’s salary towards the needs of the growing number of underprivileged children in Zimbabwe

Ngwenya added that such as a befitting gesture by Cabinet would send the right signal to other stakeholders to emulate.

What was also of significance was that, the answer for children in similar circumstances was in a song of hope sang by the orphans bringing hope for a country that is going through a challenging socio-economic phase.

That song is Ngwenya’s latest track entitled Zvichanaka in the Shona language. The title is aptly entitled It shall be well.

It was all smiles after the visitors donated clothing and medicines to the orphanage.