Scramble for Tino

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

It seems everything is falling in place for red-hot Warriors striker Tino Kadewere (pictured) after he scored his 18th league goal in 20 matches for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre on Friday night to further heighten speculation surrounding his future amid a flurry of interest from clubs across the globe

On another day of intense conjecture on his future, the 24-year-old Zimbabwe international yet again showed why he is one of the most sought-after players in Europe by scoring the only goal of the match after 16 minutes as Le Havre won away at Niort.

The goal came during a week in which English Premier League sides Southampton and Bournemouth were reportedly tracking Kadewere, whose value has shot up to around £10 million.

However, reports on Friday suggested that the former Harare City frontman, who is under contract at Le Havre until 2022, was edging close to signing for seven-time French topflight league champions Lyon.

Formerly with Swedish club Djurgardens, Kadewere has also been monitored by Scottish champions Celtic, while Spanish side Real Valladolid have been reportedly linked with the player.

French regional daily newspaper Paris Normandie claimed that Brazilian giants Flamengo had enquired about Kadewere, joining other potential suitors who also include Al-Rayan of Qatar. Al Rayan reportedly made an €8m offer for the striker.

Yesterday the French newspaper L’Equipe also reported that German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt had also joined the race for the signature of the Zimbabwe international.

The heightening interest in Kadewere also appears to have caused friction between his French agent Jihed Taniche and the Monaco-based English football agent Willie McKay.

Taniche accused McKay of misrepresenting himself as Kadewere’s agent.

“I have seen Kadewere’s name associated with English agents and others in recent days in the English press — that is absolutely false! It is always the same story: A number of intermediaries try to insert themselves into the situation,” Taniche told BeIN Sports.

“I am the only representative of the player, the only individual who has the right to talk for him. No mandate has been given to anyone, not by me, nor by Le Havre. All the scenarios are possible. Tino could very well be transferred and then loaned back to Le Havre to continue until the end of the season. We are working in close collaboration with Le Havre to find a solution that will enable the club to achieve its goals. We are talking with some clubs abroad and in Ligue 1.”

Kadewere hinted that he was keen to stay in France which would alert Ligue 1 side Lyon, who are reportedly also monitoring the player.

“For now, I’m just concentrating on Le Havre and this month of January, which promises to be very important for us,” he told Paris-Normandie.

“I’m a player for this team and first of all I’m focusing on the next three matches.

“Anything is possible, if the club gets a nice offer then I’ll reflect.

“But let’s be clear: I have huge respect for Le Havre. I haven’t forgotten and I’ll never forget that this is the club that bought me when I was injured and gave me a chance. So that will feature heavily in my considerations.

“I think it would be difficult for everyone, me first and foremost because I feel at home here now.

“I love this club, I speak French, so leaving now would mean starting all over again in the middle of the season. And, of course, I know it would be difficult for the club and for the fans,” said Kadewere.