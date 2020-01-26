Zim Under-19 crush Scotland

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

The Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket concluded their World Cup Group C campaign in style after they crushed Scotland by eight wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa, yesterday.

Zimbabwe finished third in the group and missed out on the Super League after losing their first two matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan.

A lot was expected from the side coached by Prosper Utseya after they beat South Africa and New Zealand in the run-up to the tournament.

The Zimbabweans will now play Canada in the Plate quarter-finals which is reserved for the teams that finish third and fourth in each group on Tuesday.

A win for Zimbabwe will see them play the winner between Sri Lanka and Nigeria in the Plate semi-final on Friday.

Opening batsman Tadiwanahse Murumani produced a man-of-the-match performance with the bat after hitting 85 runs in 55 balls to help Zimbabwe chase down a 147-run target.

Milton Shumba’s run a ball 37 was also key to Zimbabwe’s victory against the Scots.

Earlier in the day, medium pacer Sakhumuzi Ndlela had starred with the ball to capture 4 wickets for 27 to restrict Scotland to 140 all out with Dion Myers and Tadiwanashe Nyangani chipping in with two wickets apiece.

Due to a slight rain delay, Zimbabwe’s target had to be reviewed upwards while the overs were reduced to 42.

Zimbabwe will be hoping to find the same rhythm when they play Canada.