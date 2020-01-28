Malnutrition cases rise as drought, economic deterioration hits Zimbabwe

Harare, Zimbabwe – At 2 months-old, Max would normally be reliant on breast milk only. Yet it has been weeks since he last breast fed and is compelled to eat unsweetened maize-meal porridge as is his daily diet.

It’s a sign of how Zimbabwe’s worsening food and broader economic troubles are taking a devastating effect on children.

For the nurses attending to Max at Rutsanana Polyclinic in Glen Norah suburb in the capital, Harare, such a diet is a “a big no”. But with the baby’s mother failing to produce enough milk due to the stress caused by her economic situation, maize porridge is the only available option.

The results are distressing: Max is so severely emaciated that he weighs less than a new born baby.