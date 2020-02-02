Zimbabwe ready for Cana Swimming Championships

By Freeman Makopa

THIRTY-FIVE swimmers have been selected to represent Zimbabwe at this year’s annual Cana Zone IV Swimming Championships slated for Gaborone, Botswana, this month.

The games will run from February 20 to 23 and will feature teams from around the continent that will be battling it out in different categories comprising of boys and girls aged 11 years and above.

Zimbabwe Swimming chairperson Tracy Doorman expressed satisfaction over the selected team, adding that hopes are high that they will bring back honours.

“Everything is set for the hosting of the Cana Zone VI tournament Botswana and this is a huge tourney set to attract top swimmers from around the continent,” Doorman told The Sports Hub.

“The swimmers are more than ready for the competition and we are confident that they will do well because of the training and also the fact that they are in good form,” she added.

Doorman said they are confident of a good outing following Zimbabwe’s performance from last year.

One of the stars in the Zimbabwe team, Donata Katai was voted Junior Sportswoman of the Year at the recently held ANSA awards, partly because of her Cana performance.

Zimbabwe Aquatic Union president Mary Kloppers said the union had been encouraging swimmers to attend Cana and hence they received an overwhelming response from a lot of them.

“I am really happy with the team which will be going to Cana, but unfortunately Donata is not going, but Denilson Cyprianos will be there and we are expecting a lot from him both at Cana and in future. And we are encouraging a lot of swimmers to attend the competition because it gives them exposure,” she said.

While Katai is not part of the team, Cyprianos, who is one of the best young male swimmers in the country and is an ANSA nominee, will be travelling to Gaborone.

The Cana Zone VI Swimming Championships is an International Swimming Federation (Fina)-approved event at which swimmers can achieve qualifying times.