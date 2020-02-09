Table tennis thrives in Mash East

By Munyaradzi Madzokere

Table tennis seems to be growing in leaps and bounds after the Mashonaland East Table Tennis Union (METTU) successfully hosted annual awards at Winwood College in Ruwa last week.

The biggest winners on the day were national team players Tinotenda Fambira from Goromonzi and Isheanesu Siringwani of Old Windsor Sports Academy, who emerged best in the male and female categories respectively.

Fambira and Siringwani were also crowned sportsman and sportswoman of the year for 2019 respectively, walking away with two accolades each on the day.

The awards were a reflection of inclusivity in sports as they featured the para sections and the players from rural areas while one of the rural players received a fees scholarship from the board.

“Table tennis is growing very fast in the province. As you know, Mashonaland East comprises mainly of rural areas and so we are taking the sport to the rural areas,” METTU chairperson Petronella Mtiwere said.

“We recently held a training clinic in Goromonzi at Juru Primary School where we were targeting teachers who seem very keen to coach the sport. We also identified a Grade Three boy at the school who we are going to pay tuition fees for after we saw the potential he has in table tennis,” she added.

Mtiwere highlighted the lack of equipment as a major hindrance to faster growth of table tennis in Mashonaland East, adding this year the union would aggressively seek sponsorship mainly for equipment.

Domboshava school Zimbiru Primary won the best rural school team award, while Goromonzi topped the best high school category and Old Windsor won the best primary school gong.

There was also recognition for two para athletes, brothers Darrel and Derrick Mabhaudi, who have excelled in the sport.

Naama Boterere, who represented the country at the Chinese Ambassador Cup in Zambia last year, won the girls, Under-10 class.

Best high school team

Goromonzi

Best primary school team

Old Windsor

Best infant school

Shining Star

Best rural school

Zimbiru Primary

Best U10 girl

Boterere Naama

Best U10 boy

Makamure Taremekedzwa

Best U12 girl

Chidakwa Kuzivakwashe

Best U12 boy

Kaserera Takudzwa

Best junior girl

Chidakwa Kuzivakwashe

Best junior boy

Mabaudi Aidan

Para athletes

Mabaudhi Dereck

Mabaudhi Daryl

Best senior female

Siringwani Isheanesu

Best senior male

Fambira Tinotenda

Most disciplined athlete

Siringwani Angel

Best provincial coach

Old Windsor

Best female umpire

Muzah Primrose

Best male umpire

Mutara Anthony

Sportswoman of the year

Siringwani Isheanesu

Sportsman of the year

Fambira Tinotenda