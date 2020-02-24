Meet the three most promising Zimbabwe football players in the UK

A trio of Zimbabwean footballers are facing three very different challenges as they bid to enjoy successful careers in the United Kingdom.

Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Admiral Muskwe are three of the most promising Zimbabwe football players in the UK, so read on as we assess their current progress.

Marvelous Nakamba – Aston Villa

Villa travel to Southampton on Saturday aiming to defy the latest football betting odds and pick up three points in their quest to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Nakamba has played a key role for the Midlands outfit this season, establishing himself as a key member of the first team squad since moving from Club Brugge last summer.

He was a substitute as Villa crashed 3-2 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend and will hope to be restored to the line-up at St Mary’s.

Nakamba’s presence in the team gives Villa a more solid look and it would be a shock if he was on the bench again against the Saints.

Tendayi Darikwa – Nottingham Forest

It has been a hugely frustrating season for Darikwa who suffered a serious knee injury just prior to the start of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

However, he recently confirmed via his official Instagram page that he has resumed full training and is closing in on a return to action.

Darikwa faces a big battle to win his place back in the first team, with Matty Cash impressing at full-back for Forest this term.

The 28-year-old’s availability will give manager Sabri Lamouchi a welcome headache and boost his team’s hopes of upsetting the odds to win promotion to the Premier League.

Admiral Muskwe – Swindon Town

Muskwe joined Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season after impressing for Leicester City’s Development Squad during the first half of the campaign.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 19 appearances for the Foxes to earn himself a temporary move to the League 2 promotion chasers.

He has made two substitute appearances for the Robins and will be keen to force his way into the starting XI on the run-in.

Muskwe is rated as one of the brightest prospects at the King Power Stadium and it would be no surprise to see him make his mark with the current League 2 title favourites.