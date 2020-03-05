Sasai adds local languages to all-in-one app

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

SASAI, the all-in-one mobile app from Cassava Fintech International (CFI), which has pay, chat and explore features, has introduced over 50 African languages and a total of over 80 languages across the globe on the app, which has so far been downloaded in 178 countries.

The language feature, called SasaiTranslate, includes Shona and Ndebele, and was announced at a Press conference held in Harare today at Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe.

Cassava Smartech’s EcoCash mobile payments business was one of the first payment platforms to partner with Sasai when it was launched late last year.

Speaking at the press conference, Sasai chief operating officer Tapera Mushoriwa said since launch, Sasai had been focusing on improving the app’s user experience and performance.

“We have been focusing on optimizing the app and ensuring that it gives users the best and most convenient experience they can have in all the countries and markets they use the app,” Mushoriwa said.

“We are excited to announce that Sasai’s complete suite of pay, chat and explore features and services can now be experienced in over 40 local African languages, and we are on target to have 50 languages by end of this month,” Mushoriwa said, adding that this is what they mean when they say ‘Sasai speaks your language’.

He also said that with Sasai Explore, a used can now select their home country, irrespective of where they are in the world, and enjoy services from their home country via the Sasai app.

The Sasai App was launched about six months ago and has rich features and services that go beyond those offered by apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram. It is available on the Google and Apple stores.

It is an all-in-one super app that offers payments, chat (instant messaging and social media) as well as exploring entertainment offerings, all on one app.

Sasai’s pay option has mobile payments functionalities which include EcoCash, while the explore option features a vast digital market place which allows users to shop on Amazon or eBay, do remittances, book a ride or a flight, download a movie or watch sport – and so many other functionalities.