Vaya Express Medical Deliveries offers free delivery of medicines

VAYA Express, through Vaya Express Medical Deliveries, is now offering free delivery of medical supplies to assist Zimbabweans in need of critical medicines and drugs during the restrictions imposed due the COVID -19 pandemic and beyond.



Vaya Express Medical Deliveries is collaborating with Maisha Health Fund (formerly Steward Health) to help people in need to reach pharmacies by managing the last mile delivery of their medicines.

Announcing the free service, Vaya Logistics chief executive officer Lovemore Nyatsine said it will be immediately available from different pharmacies and doctors, starting with those in Harare and Bulawayo.

“The free deliveries of medicines and drugs is starting right away in Harare and Bulawayo.

“Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo will come on stream in the next two weeks,” he said, adding that the free delivery promotion would run for three months, until July 31, 2020.

Nyatsine said the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, while necessary in arresting the spread of the disease, had restricted mobility throughout the nation, making it difficult for patients, particularly the elderly and those with chronic conditions, to access drugs and medical supplies.

Since Vaya Express was designated an essential service provider, Nyatsine said the company was using the opportunity to offer free medical deliveries to the public.

“Vaya Express Medical Deliveries will deliver medicines to the public for free during these challenging times.

“The team delivering the medical suppliers is trained on the necessary health protocols and will also educate recipient patients on COVID-19 preventive health protocols,” he said.

Nyatsine said to access the service, one simply sends a prescription to a Sasai or WhatsApp number of Vaya Express Medical Deliveries partner pharmacies (list available on the Maisha Website or through a WhatsApp Bot).

They make their payment directly into the pharmacy’s Ecocash merchant number (available on the partner list) and send the proof of payment to the same number.

Vaya Express will then pick it up from there, and collect the hard copy prescription and deliver the required medicine within 48 hours.

Nyatsine said the service was especially designed for the elderly, for people with chronic conditions and for those who may not be able to travel into town to collect their medication.

He added that the service was open to any doctors and pharmacies in need of delivering medicines to their home-based patients.