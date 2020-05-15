Wadiwa Wepamoyo wiped out

…as College Central YouTube channel hacked

THE College Central film and television company on Friday afternoon lost the entire content on their YouTube channel that included the full episodes of the popular online drama Wadiwa Wepamoyo season 1 after the channel was hacked.

By Winstone Antonio

The channel’s name has since been changed to Dave Ramsey Live which was as of yesterday being used to for a live stream for a cryptocurrency outfit.

The film company shared the news Friday on Twitter: “College Central YouTube Channel has been hacked@YouTube help, #WadiwaWepamoyo, #College Central.”

Popular filmmaker and actor Ben Mahaka who is also part of the Wadiwa Wepamoyo cast confirmed the developments, saying efforts were being made to recover the channel.

“Our channel has been hacked and it’s currently being used for a live stream for a cryptocurrency outfit,” he said.

College Central is also behind the successful Special Class, which just like Wadiwa Wepamoyo has also won hearts of many

It never rains but pours for the local entertainment scene, as Zimcelebs Official Facebook page was also hacked a few days ago and with some of their videos were taken down.

Social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook had mixed reactions to hackings.