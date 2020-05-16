Zimbabwe extends Covid-19 lockdown indefinitely

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday extended indefinitely the lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

By Staff Reporter

Mnangagwa in a televised address said the measures will be reviewed in two week intervals, which means the economy will remain partially closed.

Inter-city travel is also restricted, but operating hours for shops and supermarkets were extended.

“We shall have regular two week interval reviews to assess the progress of lack of it,” Mnangagwa said.

“Shops and supermarkets should continue to enforce social distancing of their customers.

“The operating times of all businesses have been adjusted to be from 8 AM to 4:40 PM.”

As of Friday, Zimbabwe had 42 confirmed Covid-19 cases with four deaths.

The country has been on lockdown since March 30, but a fortnight ago some businesses were allowed to reopen on condition that they screened their staff for Covid-19.