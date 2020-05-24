Voter registration in Zim before 21st century

By Election Resource Centre (ERC)

Voter registration is a very complex process due to the interconnectedness of various variables which are important in the conduct of any election. These variables include confidence in the electoral system, the availability of resources and registration campaigns as well as accessibility of the centres, among others. These intertwined factors have made voter registration very complex since 1980 when Zimbabwe obtained its political independence. From 1980 until now, there has been no increase in voter registration in between elections. Vibrant voter registration is only witnessed towards national elections. The interconnectedness of the variables highlighted above means that to come up with a smooth voter registration process which will translate into free, fair, credible and democratic elections, there is need for a holistic approach to address these issues. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) cannot address these challenges in isolation given their complex nature. This calls for a multi stakeholder approach, including partnership with civil society organisations (CSOs) where necessary.

Summary

This policy brief analyses the state of voter registration in Zimbabwe. The brief seeks to help various electoral stakeholders to identify the challenges and gaps in the voter registration process for purposes of coming up with solutions. The legal framework which provides for voter registration is analysed vis-à-vis the operations of voter registration on the ground. To that end, findings from the research conducted around various districts in the country informed the recommendations. The findings may assist electoral stakeholders to advocate for reforms so that voter registration is conducted in compliance with the legal provisions for the attainment of democratic, free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe.

Methodology

The study adopted qualitative methods. To understand the voter registration process since independence, the research included desktop research whereby various reports and literature on voter registration were analysed. This method assisted in coming up with a clear and traceable path on voter registration processes in Zimbabwe from 1980 up to date. To assess the current voter registration process around the country, the research relied on questionnaires to collect data from 16 ZEC offices in Gweru, Chegutu Concession, Goromonzi, Mutoko, Shamva, Bindura, Mutasa, Mutare, Chegutu, Sanyati, Marondera (district and provincial secretariat), Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South provinces. The aim was to gather primary data on current experiences encountered at ZEC district and provincial offices.

Introduction

The study provided a baseline for stakeholders to engage on voter registration in Zimbabwe. The study revealed a number of issues that explain the status of the process. All respondents revealed that there is low voter turnout since the 2018 harmonised elections in all by-elections conducted so far with very few or no CSOs conducting civic education for voter registration awareness. ZEC personnel also indicated that while voter registration is ensured in the Electoral Act, the process is not taking place on the ground. According to information gathered, a small proportion of citizens had done voter registration transfers before or after relocating. The Election Resource Centre (ERC) noted that apathy was a serious threat to voter registration, evidenced by the trend of citizens registering to vote from 1985 up to 2018. The study revealed a number of issues that require redress in order for the voter registration process to be accessible, inclusive, exhaustive, equitable and verifiable. ZEC has to adopt a number of initiatives to ensure that it fulfils its mandate as stipulated in the Electoral Act.

Background

Zimbabwe’s first elections in 1980 ushered in independence. Due to the existing political environment soon after the cease fire, there was no time for voter registration. The 1980 elections were, therefore, conducted without a voters’ roll, citizens went to the poll using their identity cards, and thus they could vote at any polling station around the country. Some form of voters’ roll was only established in 1985 under the Registrar General of Elections (RGE) supervised by the Election Supervisory Commission (ESC). The RGE was responsible for voter registration, conducting the voting process, counting and announcement of the results as noted by ZEC . It is important to highlight that the ESC together with the RGE were responsible for the administration of elections in Zimbabwe until 2004 in line with the Electoral Act which existed at that time. In 2004 the Electoral Act was amended and ZEC was established following the recommendations from the Sadc principles and guidelines governing democratic elections on the need to insulate the Electoral Management Body (EMB) against government interference. The amendment transferred all electoral administration processes in Zimbabwe to ZEC, as a quasi-independent institution. ZEC’s maiden elections were the 2005 parliamentary elections.

It is worth noting that with the proliferation of CSOs in the field of elections since 2000, there was a sharp increase in voter registration. Credit should also go to CSOs and opposition political parties for advocating and lobbying for Biometric Voter Registration towards the 2018 elections in efforts to achieve democratic, free, fair and credible elections in Zimbabwe .

Voter registration processes before the establishment of ZEC

As already mentioned, Zimbabwe’s maiden election was conducted in the absence of a voters’ roll or any form of voter registration. All Zimbabweans were able to cast their votes at any polling station around the country using national identity documents. Therefore, there are only estimated figures of potential voters in 1980. Sithole and Makumbe, (1991) estimate that the voter population was three million people with a resounding voter turnout of 94% while the spoiled votes stood at 2%. It is worth noting that after the 1980 elections, four key institutions, namely the Delimitation Commission, the ESC, the election directorate and the RGE were now responsible for the administration of elections in the country including but not limited to voter registration. Without a clear demarcation of duties, there was a lot of duplication of duties and roles among these four key institutions.

In 1985 the four institutions conducted the voter registration exercise. The total number of registrants stood at 3,5 million with a decline of voter turnout to 84%. It is important to note that the 1980 and 1985 elections were held under the proportional representation system which was changed in 1987 to the “winner takes all” or the first-past–the post system, following the amendment to the Electoral Act in 1987 . Critics argue that this amendment was initiated to benefit the incumbent Zanu PF to the detriment of other smaller political parties. There was a significant increase in voter registrations which resulted in 4,8 million potential voters in the 1990 parliamentary elections. However, the voter turnout continued to decline to 54% .

In the 1995 elections 2,6 million registrants were recorded and there was a voter turnout of 57% while in the presidential election of 1996, 4,9 million registrants were recorded but the voter turnout was only 32% on polling day. This shows that there was a sharp decline in the number of voters who participated in electoral processes from 97% to 32% in 1996 due to various issues ranging from political violence and unclear voter registration processes.

There was also an election boycott by important political parties due to contentious issues around delimitation processes and the voter registration process .

The collected evidence suggests that the voter registration process may not have been conducted in a transparent manner.

The registration process from 1985 to 2000 was marred by allegations of irregularities with a bias against the opposition. The voter registration processes between 1980 and 1990 were procedurally dubious due to the fact that the registrar-general of elections would announce that all Zimbabwean citizens would be allowed to vote upon presentation of proof of residence and citizenship.

l ERC is a think tank and advocacy organisation on electoral and democracy issues in Zimbabwe.