Clarity on Covid -19 lockdown needed

editorial comment

After weeks of silence, President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed the nation on the ongoing lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus that began on March 30, but his speech left many with more questions than answers.

Mnangagwa, who last month announced that the lockdown would continue for an indefinite period, on Friday said the country would remain on level two of the restrictions.

He said the informal sector was now allowed to operate under strict conditions and that “necessary” travel was now being permitted.

The president, however, did not say anything about the transport situation despite indications that the chaos prevailing in the cities could become a source of future coronavirus infections.

As part of the initial lockdown measures, the government banned private transport operators from servicing urban and inter-city routes citing difficulties in enforcing social distancing.

Only buses owned by the state-controlled Zupco and those operating under its franchise were allowed to operate.

Commuter omnibuses under the Zupco franchise were also given permission to operate last month, but the available buses and kombis are clearly not enough for commuters.

On a daily basis commuters are left stranded during peak hours because Zupco cannot cope with the demand for transport.

Commuters are forced to spend hours in long queues where social distancing is impossible to maintain.

The situation is bound to get worse with the return of informal businesses as the majority of Zimbabweans are employed in that sector.

It is not only the transport arrangements that needed clarity.

Mnangagwa did not give clear indications on how informal businesses will be allowed to reopen, save to say they should be registered.

Unlike countries such as South Africa where health experts have been at the forefront of the Covid-19 response, Zimbabwe badly lacks a scientific approach to the pandemic.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo, whose medical qualifications have been questioned, has been the missing link in the past two or so months and this has largely contributed to the confusion.

Zimbabweans need clarity on how the government is dealing with the pandemic and how long the restrictions will be in place and in what format so that they can plan their lives accordingly.

The review of the restrictions has to be guided by science, not the whims of politicians as it appears to be the case right now.

Security forces enforcing the lockdown also need to be guided by clear measures so that they don’t abuse their powers to violate the rights of citizens.