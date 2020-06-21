When thieves, murderers force us to pray

letter to my people:BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People,

It looks like some people are fast-losing their minds. In fact, it looks like many people, very many people, are losing their minds.

The first people to lose their minds were the people who decided to come up with the unilateral Presidential Day of fasting and prayer.

What rank madness.

This was one of the most divisive events of the year, which was undertaken by the Zanu PF government.

In fact, due to lack of consultation, most, if not all, decisions taken by the Zanu PF government are divisive and always leave the nation divided and disunited.

As we asked last week, how does a day set aside to worship God for protection in the face of Covid-19 become identified with President Emmerson Mnangagwa?

A lot of things were just not adding up.

How does a government, which has bragged that it is better than the Godly government start forcing people to pray and fast for the end of coronavirus?

What does a government led by people accused of genocide, mass murder, shooting of civilians and electoral theft know about prayer and fasting?

What kind of government unilaterally declares a day of fasting and prayer and half-drags and half-carries everyone back home for enforced prayer sessions?

The biggest irony was that senior people in government are linked to theft or corruption involving material for use in the fight against Covid-19.

A person who steals material that protects lives is no different from a murderer.

So how do some murderers, who are knowingly stealing from the people become part of a process to pray and fast for life?

And news reaching our desk is that one of the criminal kingpins who is reportedly close to The First Twins had already been awarded a diplomatic passport!

Really? Surely, no. The problem with Ngwena ED is that even those who try to defend him end up losing hope.

How do you allow things to degenerate to a level where your sons end up deciding who holds a diplomatic passport and who does not?

We note the attempt by the Ngwena government to save face by arresting Sekuru Obadiah Moyo. Well, it was a sort of arrest, wasn’t it?

He paid a courtesy call on the officer-in-charge, then went home. Something like that at least.

You can’t let important people like him be subjected to such inhuman conditions.

It’s not as if he has murdered anyone or stolen someone’s piece of land.

Even when Sekuru Madyira, Cde Joram, was subjected to that rather unpleasant experience of being asked silly questions, muzukuru ED Ngwena ran around and ensured that there were no embarrassments in the family.

Can you imagine anyone being arrested for a few second-hand old planes or minor indiscretions such as legitimately forgetting to go for tenders during procurement of material worth millions of dollars?

It’s not like anyone in this world is clean and above criticism.

Anyway, as we were saying, our Zanu PF bishops put up some entertainment for us on Dead BC on the prayer and fasting day.

Most of them were very smart, complete with freshly dyed hair.

Soon they lost their audience as they began outdoing each other in worshipping ED Ngwena and his deputies.

Men who jail wives and subject children to trauma were suddenly being portrayed by some charlatan bishops as prayer warriors.

One bishop that has a small house was among the Zanu activists, who gathered for the State House rally disguised as a fasting event.

Or do they want a juicy picture of bishops feasting instead of fasting?

Silly SK

The Zanu PF youth department, which is made up of mainly doddery old men and women, should help its secretary for information and publicity, SK Moyo, to open a Twitter account.

Last week, Moyo revealed that he did not have an account with the micro-blogging platform and appeared to be very proud of that fact.

This was after someone allegedly set up a fake account, which carried the name of the bemused party spokesman.

In this day and era, the ruling party can’t continue with one of its old constitutional provisions that “all communication shall be sent by post or fax”.

Very dhibhiritating

Someone up there does not like our vice-president Chiwenga.

Surely by now, his speech writers should know that he has a speech defect and that there are words that he can’t pronounce.

Difficult words to make sure they don’t find their way into his speeches is; little, like, love, lazy, milk and simple.

A word like debilitating is nothing but pure unmitigated murder.

His aides can also rehearse the speeches with the boss while on their way to the event.

They can also advise Boss Kedha that he does not even have to speak in Engreeesh especially when he is addressing communities in his beloved Kanyemba.

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)

Amai Chete Chete!

Ntombizodwa Woyeee!

