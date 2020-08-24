Covid-19: Mat South children left out of school radio lessons

By Amanda Ncube

Schools have remained closed as part of efforts by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

To ensure that pupils catch up on their lessons, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry has introduced radio lessons for Grade 1 to Grade 7 learners, which can be accessed on local stations.

The ministry recently released a schedule for the fourth phase of the radio lessons. The lessons are being aired on National FM, Power FM, Classic 263 and Radio Zimbabwe.

The effectiveness of this programme is, however, questionable as most communities in Matabeleland South do not have access to local stations, disadvantaging pupils there.

Radio network in parts of Matabeleland South is inaccessible, with Beitbridge town and surrounding areas being the worst affected.

Molvin Dube, who is a member of the Zimbabwe National Educators Union (Zineu), said the radio lessons were a good initiative but can only be effectively implemented in a country with total network coverage and where most communities can access the internet.

Dube said 80% of schools in Matabeleland South are in rural areas.

“For a province like Matabeleland South, this initiative doesn’t serve its purpose, but it leaves the rural child disadvantaged,” he said.

“Most learners in the province are in the rural areas.”

Dube said while about only 20% of pupils in Matabeleland South can access local radio stations, not all of them have radios at their homes.

He said the majority of homes in urban Matabeleland South do not own a radio.

A parent from the Mashaba area, ward 19 in Gwanda, Subisisiwe Moyo, is not aware that government has introduced radio lessons. Two of her children are in primary school.

For Moyo’s children, there is no way to access the radio stations as there is no coverage in her area. The community in Mashaba can only access Studio 7 and Botswana stations.

Moyo said her children are being left out while others are learning.

“One of my children is in Grade 7 and I feel she is missing out on lessons while others can access radio lessons,” she said.

“Time is moving and soon she will have to sit for her Grade 7 examinations.

“At least in the urban areas children have access to extra lessons even now when schools are closed, but our children don’t.

“I have a radio at my homestead, but we also don’t have access to local stations.

“Our children continue to be disadvantaged yet they have a right to quality education.”

Chief Bango of Mangwe district is also not aware that there are ongoing radio lessons.

He said information on the development did not reach his area. Villagers in Chief Bango’s area can only access Botswana radio stations.

“This is a good initiative, but we don’t have access to local radio stations which leaves the rural child disadvantaged,” he said.

“If there are such programmes, there is need for them to incorporate children from all communities as access to education is a fundamental right for every child.

“The content also has to be in a language which every child can understand.”

Dube said there was need for a consultative process before implementing such programmes in the future.

“Learners can’t be treated holistically, there should be systems that are tailor-made to suit their circumstances,” he said.

“As it is, some parents are not even aware that there are such radio lessons which are ongoing.

“There is also need for a monitoring system which can help determine whether this initiative of radio lessons is serving its purpose.”

Taungana Ndoro, the Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson, said plans were underway to introduce alternative learning and teaching methods during this time when schools remain closed because of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ndoro said the ministry was committed to ensuring that the learning process continues and lessons are accessible to learners in the country.

“As a ministry, we are aware that the radio lessons are not accessible to all learners and that is why we are working on introducing more alternative learning methods which will be announced as time goes on,” he said.

“The radio lessons were introduced to ensure that learners have alternative learning methods while schools remain closed and more programmes are yet to come.

“At the end of it all, we want our programmes to be inclusive for all learners.”

l This article was originally published by The Citizen Bulletin, a hyperlocal nonprofit news outlet covering the Covid-19 pandemic in Matabeleland.