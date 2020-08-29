Standard journalists scoop awards

BY STAFF REPORTER

Two journalists from The Standard dominated this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Agriculture Media Awards (Zama) where they scooped six gongs.

Business reporters Fidelity Mhlanga and Mthandazo Nyoni were the biggest winners at the awards ceremony held virtually on Friday.

Mhlanga emerged the winner in both tobacco and wheat and cereal reporting categories. He was runner-up in the agriculture finance, development and cotton categories.

Nyoni won four awards for outstanding reporting on beef, cotton, and oilseeds as well as poultry and small grains categories.

He was runner-up in the dairy, horticulture and sustainable agriculture categories.

Nyoni emerged as the overall agriculture sector best reporter.

Nevanji Madanhire, the chairman of the adjudication committee, urged newsrooms to set up agriculture reporting desks to enhance coverage of the industry.

Agriculture minister Anxious Masuka said agriculture reporting should show the resilience of the Zimbabwean farmers and the agricultural sector, especially at a time when many communities have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The awards are even more important for the agricultural sector and for capacitating journalists, who write about agriculture,” he said, adding that with 70% of Zimbabweans engaged in one form or the other in an agricultural activity, the sector was a prime driver of economic development and the achievement of government’s Vision 2030, of attaining middle income status.

The 2020 edition of the Zama awards were held under the theme, Supporting Livelihoods for Sustainable Development.

Mhlanga and Nyoni also write for the other titles in the Alpha Media Holdings (AMH) stable, namely NewsDay and the Zimbabwe Independent.

AMH are also owners of Heart and Soul Broadcasting Services.