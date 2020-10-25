Understanding God’s set time

divineinsight:BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

Abraham sent his servant, Eliezer, to look for a wife for his son, Isaac. The servant had seen how God had been faithful to his master and because of this he understood the power of prayer.

Eliezer prayed that God would give him good speed to accomplish the task he had been given. He also asked God to confirm who would be the choice bride for Isaac by saying whosoever would not only give him a drink of water when he asked for it, but would also give his camels a drink, would be the one.

His request was simple, but what could cause a damsel he had never met to show him that type of kindness and exhibit such manners? This only could happen if she was raised and taught on how to treat elders and strangers well. Maybe it was not the first time Rebecca showed such kindness to a stranger or an elder.

Before this prayer, God had allowed Rebecca to go through situations and training that enabled her to fulfil that prayer. What circumstances could have caused her to have such a heart that allowed her to accomplish the set requirements in that prayer?

The Bible tells us of how God sees the beginning from the end so He had already seen the conclusion of every matter even before that event manifested.

Although God knows the conclusion of everything, He has given men liberty to shift His plans and even alter the end of the events just by the decisions they make. Rebecca could have had a bad day and when she got to the well she could have been too tired to deal with Eliezer or heed to his request for water.

God, in His wisdom, chose Rebecca to be a wife to Isaac. But for that to happen, God allowed her to go through certain experiences that moulded her. Maybe some of those experiences were hard and painful, but she allowed those experiences to help her gain the wisdom that made her give Eliezer’s camels water.

God has so many events planned for your life. But the task is yours to align to those events and the decisions you will make will either position you to accomplish those tasks or lose out from the experience. It takes so much to align to God’s plan for your life. It is no wonder, therefore, that Moses asked God to teach us to number our days that we many incline our hearts unto wisdom.

There is maturity that comes with age at times, but you can be surprised not every person of age is mature and wise. Wisdom does not come with age alone, but is imparted with experience. God has a set plan for each individual, but the responsibility is ours as to align ourselves to His will and purpose for our lives. Some disqualify themselves because they do not allow themselves to mature and gain the wisdom needed to execute God’s plan.

Isaac had a wife because Rebecca allowed her upbringing to bring out the best in her. Many young ladies cry and say it seems they are cursed because God is not giving them a chance to start their own families. But it could be that Eliezer was sent to you and you did not give his camels water. It is time to take responsibility over your destiny by having the wisdom needed to align yourself to God’s purpose for your life.

God has a set plan for every event but just because He wills it, does not mean it will happen according to His plan. My prayer is that may our generation have the wisdom to align ourselves to God’s set plans for us.

God bless you.

l Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com and can be contacted via e-mail or WhatsApp on +27 610286350.