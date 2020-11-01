Kaitano Tembo promises no favours for compatriot Chigova

PRETORIA — Kaitano Tembo says his compatriot George Chigova (pictured left) needs to work his way into SuperSport United’s starting line-up as he does not intend to rotate his goalkeepers during the current DStv Premiership season.

Tembo’s number one choice is club veteran and club captain Ronwen Williams, who was recently crowned the South African Premier Soccer League’s Goalkeeper of the Season for the second successive season.

Chigova joined Matsatsantsa A Pitori ahead of the start of the new season and is expected to suffer the same fate of Baolefa Pule and Washington Arubi, who struggled for game time as the former even left to join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila without a single appearance for United.

Pule, meanwhile, has not played any first-team football in the past three seasons as Williams has been an ever-present figure.

Williams did face some level of competition from Reyaad Pieterse a couple of seasons ago before he jumped ship to Mamelodi Sundowns as a long injury layoff afforded Pieterse an opportunity to man the goals.

“The goalkeeping department is a very difficult one because you can only play one at a time. Which means you need to have goalkeepers, who have the right mentality and are very strong and work very hard-working that when the opportunity comes, they will grab it,” said Tembo.

“In the goalkeeping department, I always believe in playing the best, whoever is number one at that moment plays as long as he is fit. You don’t want to chop and change in that position because goalkeepers get better by playing regularly. I want to play my best at any given time,” he added.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is expected to lead SuperSport this weekend as they continue their MTN8 title defence at home to Bloemfontein Celtic today in the first leg of their semi-final. — Citizen