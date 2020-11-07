Kamara Harris makes history as Biden is new US President

JOE BIDEN has won the United States elections and becomes the new President after getting more than 270 of the Electoral College votes with his running mate, Kamara Harris making history by becoming the first woman vice president in the country.

BY MOSES MATENGA

Results released last night showed that Biden scored 284 with Donald Trump getting 214 of the Electoral College vote.

Biden becomes the 46th American President.

The US has not had a female President or deputy and Harris, whose party has the support of women, according to experts, has since broken the trend.

Christina Wolbrecht, Professor and director, Rooney Centre for the Study of American Democracy, University of Notre Dame, told journalists covering the US elections during a virtual briefing recently that the influence of women in the American elections is greater as they constitute more than 50% of the voters.

Said Biden after the results: “America, I’m honoured that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans, whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”

Trump, who has disputed the outcome of the polls and threatened to mount a legal challenge, took to microblogging site Twitter to say: “I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT.”