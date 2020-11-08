First Mutual supports cancer awareness programmes

First Mutual Health, as part of its community relations thrust, has been supporting cancer awareness programmes for the fourth year running. This year, the business managed to organise a pink virtual marathon to raise funds towards breast cancer awareness.

BY STYLE CORRESPONDENT

The event was highly commendable particularly in this Covid-19 era, and participants came from across the country and beyond including South Africa, Zambia, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

“As First Mutual Health, we remain committed to playing our part in supporting the communities in which we operate and will continue to support the Cancer Association Zimbabwe as it continues to raise cancer awareness and improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their families” said First Mutual Health MD Stanford Sisya.

Last month First Mutual Health, through the FirstCARE Wellness programme, conducted virtual cancer talk sessions to support the awareness campaign and these included topics on breast cancer, cervical cancer, prostate and testicular cancer, as well as colorectal cancer.