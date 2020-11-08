God has already provided for all your needs

Many believers are living very frustrating lives because they are failing to appropriate the benefits associated with the finished work of Christ. There are many believers full of faith who did everything they knew and were taught to do and yet their lives remained miserable.

gracetidings:with dr doug mamvura

They pushed every button, but God didn’t come through. They feel like the Lord failed them because they did these things but God didn’t respond the way they were told He would. These are the people whom you hear saying “It’s as difficult as worshipping God” and yet nothing could be further from the truth.

The key is in the understanding that faith just appropriates what God has already provided. This is why in the last article I argued that you can never move God. You are not trying to get God to do anything. It is not about Him giving but you learning how to receive.

I have seen people begging and pleading with God to heal them or their relatives and yet His Word tells us that, that healing took place over 2 000 years ago “Who Himself bore our sins in His own body on the tree, that we having died to sins, might live for righteousness- by whose stripes you were healed” (1 Peter 2:24).

When you are not feeling well, you are not a sick person trying to get healed. You are a healed person resisting sickness. When you understand this, it makes your Christian life so simple. The reason you study the Bible isn’t so you can earn a star that you can then turn in, in exchange for an answer to prayer. It’s not going to earn you any favour with God. You study the Bible, so you can learn what God has already done and provided. As you learn about the fruits of your salvation, faith just rises up on the inside and you start believing God.

There will be times when you may still believe there are things that God has provided by grace that you aren’t seeing come to pass in your life. When that happens, just keep renewing your mind to the Word. God’s Word works, but renewing your mind is a process.

It is very sad to hear people accusing God of having failed to do this or the other for them and yet God has never failed to do anything. The Lord has never failed me. If anyone failed, it was me who failed to understand, appropriate and receive. I had wrong attitudes that hindered what God wanted to do.

Once you understand that God by grace has already done everything, you can get rid of this wrong attitude. God has already provided everything you will ever need.

The truth is, you don’t need the Lord to do anything for you. He’s already done His part whether it is healing, prosperity, deliverance or anything that pertains to life and godliness.

Regardless of what the natural facts are, the truth is that God has already given you whatever you need.

Second Peter 1:3 says,

According as his divine power hath given unto us all things that pertain unto life and godliness, through the knowledge of him that hath called us to glory and virtue.

The only thing we are lacking is knowledge.

Most Christians believe that God can do anything, but many of them don’t believe He has done very much. They live in a constant state of trying to get God to do something. They are begging God to move through revival, healing, prosperity, etc. They run from meeting to meeting, trying to get something from God and yet they already have it.

Apostle Paul in the book of Ephesians makes this very clear:

Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. (Ephesians 1:3)

This says He “hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings,” meaning it’s already done. We already have all spiritual blessings. So, asking God or waiting on Him to bless you is counterproductive. And yet the average Christian starts from that position. If they’re sick in their bodies, instead of starting from “by His stripes, I was healed” (1 Peter 2:24) or “I have the same power that raised Jesus from the dead living in me” (Ephesians 1:19-20), they’ll take the doctor’s report or the pain in their bodies and say, “I’m sick. God, will You heal me?” They start moving toward victory instead of moving from victory.

If you don’t understand this, then I can guarantee you, this is one of the main reasons you aren’t receiving from God. You need to get a revelation of this.

Jesus has already provided everything you will ever need. You are blessed with all spiritual blessings. Stop begging God to bless you. It’s a done deal.

Healing has already been provided. Financial prosperity has already been provided. Joy and peace and everything that you will ever need emotionally have

already been provided. If you’re felling low, if things aren’t going right, you don’t need to embrace discouragement, despair, and hopelessness. It is sad to note that the average Christian normally throws a pity party. I learnt many years ago that pity parties are a waste of time. Those who are close to me will tell you that it is as rare as hen’s teeth to see me feeling low regardless of the pressures I may be going through. I have learnt to rely on the joy of the Lord as my strength. This helps me maintain a sober focus. The Bible says “You will keep in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you” (Isaiah 26:3).

As we put our faith and trust in God, we are able to navigate through the challenges we face in life. That joy is already in our spirits. Joy is not an emotion, it is a fruit of the Holy Spirit (Galatians 5:22). We already have the joy. We don’t have to ask God to give us joy.

It is very common to hear people say “I just don’t feel the love of God. Would you please pray that He would release His love toward me? Some even go on a fast so “God can restore the joy of their salvation”. This assumes that it is God’s fault that they don’t feel His love.

The truth is, God has already poured out His love toward you as stated in Romans 5:5:

The love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.

God loves you whether you feel it or not. His love has been poured in your heart. And His love isn’t conditional upon your good actions, or holiness. You’ve got to start from this place that “God has already provided everything, and if I don’t feel His love, it’s not that God didn’t give; it’s that I don’t realize what I have.” When you know that you have something, it takes the struggle out of it. It takes you out of condemnation. It takes you out of a legalistic mentality of trying to earn things from God. It removes doubt. How could you ever doubt that you’d get something that you already have? It’s really that simple.

Philemon 6 is another chapter that explains this truth. Paul was praying “that the communication of thy faith may become effectual”—that means that your faith would begin to work, “by the acknowledging of every good thing which is in you in Christ Jesus.” You see, every good thing is in you in Christ. You just start acknowledging the good things that the Word says are in you, and then your faith begins to be effective. You will start seeing these things manifest in your life. That is so much easier than begging and pleading with God to come.

God has already done His part. When Jesus died on the cross, He said, “It is finished” (John 19:30). And the Scripture reveals in Ephesians 1:20 that He is now seated at the Father’s right hand. He’s not working anymore. He’s already done it. It is finished.

l Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School. Feedback: drdoug@corporatemomentum.biz or Twitter @dougmamvura