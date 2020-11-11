Libyan people must be left to solve their own problems

It has been ten years since the leader of the Great Socialist People’s Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Muammar Gaddafi, was killed on October 20, 2011.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

His assassination was preceded by military intervention by Nato countries, which contributed to the outbreak of a civil war between different Libyan ethnic groups.

Britain, France and Italy in particular played an important role in the Bombing of Libya by Nato in 2011.

Billed as “humanitarian intervention” to overthrow the Libyan leader Muammer Gaddafi, the military operation led to the almost complete destruction of Libya, which was at that time the richest country in Africa.

And the overthrow and the brutal murder of colonel Gaddaffi by the National Transitional Council forces has led to the fact that the country, formerly an essential element of the region stability, has turned into a “hotbed” of Islamic terrorism, it has become a major transit point for illegal migrants, weapons and drugs.

Libyan statehood after that finally collapsed, the unity government in the country has not been formed.

In Libya the civil war between different groups is continuing.

The main obstacle to resolve the armed conflict in Libya is the lack of the central government, which legitimacy would be recognised by all Libyan military and political forces.

The Government of National Accord in Tripoli and The House of Representatives in Tobuk continued to struggle for power and the destruction of revenues from oil reserves.

Various external forces and the leading states of the world repeatedly tried to intervene in the Libyan conflict and take steps to resolve it.

One more attempt by the West to direct events in Libya in the right line for itself is the convening of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), planned on November 9.

Despite the fact that the LPDF will be held in Tunisia, the idea of its organisation belongs to the United States.

The purpose of the event is to promote candidates for various positions in the future unified authorities in Libya.

In this, the main elected opposition should be the post of the country’ prime minister.

But the main problem in a multi-clan, multi-faith and conflict- torn Libya is the fact that candidates for government positions are being nominated in Washington and Ankara.

At the same time, more than 70% of the participants of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunisia represent supporters of the extremist Muslim Brotherhood and persons representing the interest of Turkey.

When selecting candidates for the new authorities preference was given to the representatives of the ruling in Tripoli the Government of National Accord.

This infringes upon the interest and doesn’t take into account the opinions of the clans and tribes of the south and east of Libya.

And without participation of all Libyan military-political forces in the dialogue, it is impossible to talk about a political solution to the conflict.

Apparently the West is trying to impose its own model of state structure on Libya.

At the same time Washington and its allies are planning pinning their hopes on the henchmen from the western regions of the country, ignoring the rest of the Libyan population.

But this pattern of behaviour leads to inconsistence of the LPDF.

Thus the leaders of Berber, Tuareg and Tubu tribes are controlling the South of Libya said the absence of their representatives at the Forum casts doubt on the declared desire to ensure the full participation of all tribes in the political dialogue.

Representatives of the Gaddafist, the popular front for the Liberation of Libya and the supreme council of the Libyan tribes and cities also refused to participate in the event.

But it is not the only military-political forces of the east and south of Libya that do not see the prospects for resolving the contradictions by holding the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum imposed by the Americans.

A number of influential warlords of the west of the country is also against the idea of the LPDF.

They refused to support the US proposal and declared their readiness to continue the armed struggle for power.

Calls to boycott the receivership (“external management”) imposed on Libya are also voiced by the Libyan Grand Mufti Sheik Sadiq Al-Ghariani

But most of the Libyans invited to the Forum in Tunisia do not have sufficient authority among the populations and are puppets of Washington and its allies.

And even engage in the dialogue representatives of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya is not conducive to the success of the negotiations.

The Libyan Political Dialogue Forum launched the deputy of UNSMIL Stephanie Williams, who is an American lady.

And as they know us representatives in international organisations primarily follow the instructions of the white house and do not work for the Benefit of the UN and the protection of the international law.

In this regard, it is expected that whatever decisions are taken at the LPDF, it will be problematic to put them into practice in the interest of political solutions to the Libyan conflict.

The problem is also that many of the current mediators of the Libyan dialogue primarily the United States, France and their Nato allies stood at the origins of the destruction of the Libyan statehood and they do not need stability in Libya.

All they want is to have a puppet government that will give them unhanded.

But the people of Libya don’t need external control.

The Libyans themselves must come to an agreement and determine their future choosing independently such intermediaries, who are interested in stability in Libya and not in creating additional conditions for the further plundering of a once prosperous and stable country.