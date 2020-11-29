Red Cross youths take menstrual management drive to Muzarabani

Lack of guidance and access to menstrual management and sanitary hygiene is leaving most girls vulnerable during their menstrual days.

By Style Reporter

This came up during a Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) through its youth development-run menstrual health management drive in Muzarabani recently.

The project is part of the organisation’s youth sexual reproductive health and rights component, covering comprehensive sexual education, non-communicable diseases and menstrual health management.

Last week ZRCS youths led by youth development coordinator June Munyongani distributed over 1 000 reusable pads, 800 packets of disposable pads to 21 schools from four wards in Muzarabani, and piloted menstrual cups and tampons.

“The distributions and training took place at Chadereka Primary School where over 21 teachers went through training on sanitary wear,” Munyongani said.

“The event was graced by representatives from various government departments.”

Munyongani said menstrual health knowledge is something that should be imparted into girls, particularly those living in marginalised communities.

He said menstruation was a barrier to education to many girls in most marginalised areas.

“Menstruation is a natural process that every girl goes through. It should not hinder one’s education neither should it affect one’s self-esteem and confidence,” said Munyongani.

“The stigma around menstruation should be dispelled and surely we can end period poverty.”