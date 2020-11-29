Will we see that vintage Warriors show again?

There are football matches that cannot be easily forgotten and for Zimbabwean football fans, the Warriors’ November 16 game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria will forever remain on their lips.

insidesport:with MICHAEL KARIATI

For years to come, many will talk with affection about how the Warriors made Africa’s third top-ranked team look ordinary with a display of a crispy and attractive short-passing game that left the African champions chasing shadows for the entire 45 minutes of the second stanza.

Comparisons between the old and the new will always be drawn, but the fact remains that the Warriors qualified for the 2017 and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, but never on their road did they produce such a satisfying performance.

Even the critics, who never believed in Warriors’ coach Zdravko Logarusic have had a change of heart and are now dancing another tune — talking about the shrewd substitutions, which changed the complexion of the game

The game will also be long remembered for the countless chances, which the Warriors created, but let the Desert Foxes off the hook by not converting the opportunities that came in their abundance.

Upon reflection, one wonders what would had become of the Desert Foxes had Zimbabwean football fans been allowed into the giant stadium to urge the Warriors to go forward and multiply the goals.

Who can argue that only half of that performance against Algeria in the remaining two matches against Zambia’s Chipolopolo and the Zebras of Botswana will guarantee victories and qualification?

The question, however, is: Will that performance be repeated or guaranteed? Or that the Warriors will go back to the story we have always been used to?

We have on numerous occasions seen the Zimbabwe team raise our spirits only to dampen those hopes where it mattered most. On some occasions, the Warriors have looked down and out, only for them to rise beyond expectations.

Who can forget that disappointing show in the 0-0 draw against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium only for the Zimbabwe team to rise from the ashes to pick up three points from the Heroes Stadium in Zambia with a 2-1 win.

In their last campaign, the Warriors travelled to the intimidating jungle of the Democratic Republic of Congo and came back home with three points after a 2-1 win when nobody gave them a chance of picking up even a single point.

Then there is their other side.

Winding back a bit. In 1991, the Warriors appeared on course for qualification for Senegal 92 after a 4-1 thrashing of Malawi only for the Moses Chunga-led team to bow out following an injury time equaliser from Congo Brazzaville.

There was also a time in 1993 when the Warriors looked like going to the 1994 finals only to let Kalusha Bwalya steal the show with a simple header that knocked Zimbabwe out.

The fact is that when it comes to the Warriors, nothing is guaranteed because of their inconsistency. Today, they produce a good show — and the next day, a damp squib. With their history in mind, there is no guarantee that the Warriors will put up the same show they produced against Algeria.

What is even saddening is that for all their effort, that massive display against the African champions did not produce the required three points which would have put the Warriors closer to qualification.

As a result, there is not much that is separating Zimbabwe, Botswana and Zambia and anything — including elimination for Zimbabwe — can happen in the remaining two matches.

Zimbabwe are on five points, Botswana have four points while Zambia are on three points. The Warriors will play Zambia first at the National Sports Stadium before winding up their campaign away to Botswana.

The truth is that what we saw in the Warriors against Algeria was a team that has the potential of qualifying for both Afcon and the World Cup, but that one game might not be enough to make conclusions.

Surely, we can get excited by that splendid show, but history has shown that — with the Warriors — celebrations should only come when the last game of the campaign is over.

Only when we convincingly overcome Zambia and force a draw in Gaborone should we stand up and say the job has been done. To be safe, nine points will secure us qualification although even less can send us through depending on the results of the other matches.

In the meantime, it would be advisable for Zifa to organise serious friendly matches to maintain that momentum and the camaraderie that was built in the run-up to the assignments against Algeria.

Perhaps, in that way, the Afcon mission will be accomplished.

l For your comments, views and suggestions, email mkariati@gmail.com or WhatsApp on 0773 266 779.