Street kids Xmas party unearthes artistic talent

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

A Christmas party hosted for street kids in Harare by Chedenga Foundation Trust unearthed promising musician Favour “Wetto Vibes” Muvimi — known in the streets as T1 — who gave a stunning performance during celebrations held at Theatre in the Park last week.

Wetto Vibes (18) stunned merrymakers with his singing prowess, full of energy that eventually drove them to the dance floor. If given much needed support, he would make a name in dancehall music circles.

The street kid, who operates as a tout along Julius Nyerere Way near Total Service Station, told Standard Style that he recorded his debut single tiitled Gwinya last week.

“What I sing just comes from the head, I don’t write my music. I recorded Gwinya last week with a studio near Copacabana. I heard that the song was posted to Uncle Epaton and he liked it. Given support, I would love to take music seriously and leave the street life,” he said.

Wetto Vibes comes from Unit J, Chitungwiza, and started singing when he was in Grade 5.

Another talent is Aaron Kaitano who also charmed people with his dancing skills.

Chedenga Foundation Trust founder Eunice Tava, who for the past five years has been serving free breakfast to between 20 and 70 street kids, said last week’s party was a way of appreciating the relationship between her organisation and the kids.

“I realised that some slept with empty stomachs and started serving them breakfast to give them energy. That’s how I created a relationship with them. I registered our foundation and want it to spread around Zimbabwe and beyond the borders,” she said.

“As our relationship grew, I sat with the kids and encouraged them to focus on the future. This saw us sending some to school. Currently we have two who are learning at a boarding school in Mutoko. I was told that they’re now prefects. If there was no Covid-19, six kids could have gone to school. We also have kids that managed to reunite with their families.”

The party was successful due to support from Theatre in the Park, Sunway Audio Visual, Chipawo and Women of Prayer.