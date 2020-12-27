King Solomon was perceived to be the wisest man to ever live and in his time, other kings and queens travelled long distances just to hear him speak. What kind of wisdom did this king possess that caused other kings to come sit at his feet to learn and hear him speak? When you read the texts he wrote and even his words that were recorded in history, you will be amazed at not just the words, but the depth of truth in them.

BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

In the Book of Ecclesiastes, one of his recorded phrases stresses that there is nothing new under the sun. What could have inspired this man to speak such words? Is it really true to say there is nothing new under the sun? How could he have said there was nothing new under the sun when we have noticed the changes that have happened in the world from his time to ours? What did he really mean? Could this be the first foolish statement from the wisest king to be recorded in the Bible?

Could it be that we assume that there have been changes and shifts in our society because we are ignorant of past generations and the experiences they had? A certain man of God said it seems even the decisions men make with the attempt to improve their lives, someone who was once in a similar situation made that same judgement call. From the statement by Solomon, it seems men revolve around the same cycle of events.

In the 1900s men were faced with extermination as a pandemic ravaged and destroyed all that was in its path. When Covid-19 appeared, many ignored it and did not see the seriousness of the situation. Because of this ignorance, many lives were lost. But inasmuch as lives were lost, we failed to handle the situation because we did not allow the lessons acquired from past generations to teach us how to handle this pandemic. Some of the pandemics that killed millions of people in the past can now be cured with medication found in a basic home dispensary.

So, in essence, Solomon was correct when he said there is nothing new under the sun. Many in our generation don’t see beyond Covid-19 and others say life will never be the same after this. Those in the early 1900s never thought the sickness that killed millions in their generation could be cured with basic drugs in another generation. Let man evolve beyond this pandemic and have foresight beyond 2020 and embrace the new year that is at dawn with hope and expectation of better fortunes. Not being hopeful because of the promise of a vaccine, but because God in his wisdom always has a plan for men to overcome adversity.

It is time to look beyond Covid-19 and like past generations, we will come out of this season and will see our generation evolve from this more mature and determined to live in health, but I wish that we also grow in our fear of the Lord. Solomon was wise because of God’s grace. May God grant every individual wisdom to overcome adversity in the coming year.

God bless you!

Humphrey Mtandwa is an anointed minister of the gospel and teacher of the Word based in South Africa. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany.