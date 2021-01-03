SRC, ZC pay tribute to Ellman-Brown

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has paid tribute to former Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) boss and commissioner David Ellman-Brown, who passed on at his home on New Year’s Eve.

A ZC honorary life president, Ellman-Brown was 82 at the time of his death.

In a condolence message to the family, SRC chairman Gerald Mlothswa hailed Ellman-Brown for his contribution to the game of cricket in the country.

“On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Sports and Recreation Commission, I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to Jan, and the entire Ellman-Brown family on the passing away of David Ellman-Brown on the 31st of December, 2020,” Mlotshwa said.

“‘Ellers’, as he was known to many, had a deep love and appreciation for the game of cricket in Zimbabwe, dating back to the early 1960s when he was treasurer of the Mashonaland Cricket Association.

“David was also manager of the national cricket side from 1982 to 1990, during which period Zimbabwe made its inaugural appearance at the 1983 World Cup, famously recording a victory over Australia.

“Along with the late Alwyn Pichanick and Peter Chingoka, David, as chairman of the then Zimbabwe Cricket Union, played a pivotal role in the country’s campaign for Test status, which was eventually granted in 1992,” Mlotshwa added.

“A chartered accountant by profession, David retired from the partnership of Coopers & Lybrand to become chief executive of the Union, as the game entered a professional era following its admission as a test cricket playing nation – much of the cricket infrastructure we see today, particularly at Harare Sports Club, and Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, was the result of David’s focus and commitment to the game,” he said.

On the international stage, Ellman-Brown was a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC)’s Finance Committee and Cricket Management Committee.

In 1992 and 1993, Ellman-Brown was made Honorary Life President of Zimbabwe Cricket and Honorary Life Member of the prestigious Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in London respectively.

Following his retirement from cricket administration, Ellman-Brown was appointed as a Commissioner of the SRC, a post he held between 2009 and 2016.

“In 2019, at the request of the SRC, David returned to cricket administration as the Chairman of the Interim Cricket Committee charged with overseeing the restructuring of Zimbabwe Cricket, a role he admirably fulfilled culminating in the execution of a legal framework, with the consent of Zimbabwe Cricket, for betterment of the administration of the game. These efforts are starting to bear fruit.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani also joined the cricket fraternity in mourning Ellman-Brown.

“The death of Mr Ellman-Brown is sad news for all of us in cricket, as he was widely acknowledged and respected for his contributions to the growth of the game in Zimbabwe,” Mukuhlani said in a statement.