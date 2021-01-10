Covid-19: Avoid denialism, seek early treatment: Marisa

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

Private practitioners have urged the nation to adhere to the Covid-19 restrictions and avoid denialism and seek early treatment.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) president Johannes Marisa said the issue of denial and delay resulted in various patients overburdening medical institutions and urged people to seek early treatment.

“We have an issue of denialism and delay where people are not accepting that they have contracted the virus, a situation which is forcing people to throng medical institutions at the last minute and some of them are overburdening our institutions with cases, yet our capacity is small,” Marisa said.

“Avoid gatherings and ensure that we flatten our curve, which is going up at an alarming rate. Things are heating up on the ground while the viral load is high and it’s killing people fast.”

The public health expert, who runs a number of medical centres in Harare, urged people to seek early treatment as this would reduce complicated cases.

“We have cases where some patients will say that it’s only flu or malaria and would seek mediacal help when the situation is out of hand,” he said.

“They should recognise the symptoms fast and if they have the following symptoms such as headaches, fever, loss of appetite, fatigue and cough with soar throat, then it means they have Covid-19.”

He said early acceptance is key at this point as this will ensure that the virus is avoided in time, adding that the virus was at its peak.