Misfortunes may turn out to be blessings

Some things that happen may appear as bad on the surface, but there could be a hidden good reason that may arise out of the perceived misfortune. We have many examples in the scriptures to illustrate this point. We have the story of one of the 12 sons of Jacob, called Joseph, who endured one tragedy after another.

Out of jealousy, some of his brothers conspired and sold him to passing Ishmaelites for 20 shekels of silver (Genesis 37:12-36). They took him to Egypt where he was sold again to Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh, the captain of the guard. While working there, Potiphar’s wife lusted after him, and when he refused to succumb to her desires, she also conspired and succeeded to lay false rape charges against him. He was subsequently put into prison where he languished for a decade. But it was God’s plan for a divine purpose, and in the end he was released and catapult into a position of authority only second from that of the Pharaoh. His sorrowful journey of turbulence was meant to place him at the right place at the right time and in the right position when his services would be a blessing not only to himself, but to the Pharaoh and to the world. He then saved mankind from a disastrous drought period and averted a catastrophic human starvation that could have afflicted most of the world at that time (Genesis 41).

I received an equally good example on a whatsapp platform of why we should not rush to judge what may seen to be an unjust situation on the surface, whereas it may be meant to be a hidden blessing for you or to others. What may also look like a delay or a missed opportunity may be meant to give you an added advantage. Blessings can come at different turns or in different times. When your prayers are not answered on time, do not despair as your good turn will come to you at the appointed time, even when the prayers of others seem to be answered first ahead of yours. Deep down, there could be reasons for the delay. Underneath, there could be blessings.

The example goes like this: A certain guy walked into a hotel and after perusing through the menu, ordered some food. After about 20 minutes a group of guys walked in and ordered their food too. To the dismay of the guy, these guys got served first. He watched as they began to eat and laugh heartily. He even overhead one of them brag about how he knew everyone at that hotel and how things moved fast for him there. The guy felt he was being mocked. He was angry and contemplated leaving. But he had waited for too long for him to leave at that point. Unable to take it anymore, he called a waiter. The waiter calmly told him; “Yours sir, is a special order, being prepared by the chief chef himself. Their orders were prepared hurriedly by students on attachment because the top chefs are busy with yours. That is why those other guys were served first. Please have some juice as you wait”. He calmed down and waited, while sipping his free drink.

Shortly after, his meal was served by six waiters. Unknown to him, the owner of the hotel (who happened to be an old lost friend of his) had seen him coming and waited to surprise him and had made changes to his simple meal order, to make it a five-star meal. The party of the guys at the other table that had been served first, ahead of his order which he had placed first, was shocked. They could not stop staring. Suddenly they were the ones murmuring, complaining and asking why they did not get that kind of service and meal.

So it is with this life. Some people are ahead of you and eating now, laughing at you about how they know people, how they are well-connected and how they are blessed, have money and how they are enjoying life because of it, while you are languishing in poverty or some other kinds of misfortunes. You have been waiting too long wondering why it is taking so long to get your breakthrough, enduring mockery and humiliation. Maybe you have contemplated suicide, or gone through depression or suffered mental anxiety?

Do not worry. The owner of the world, the living Almighty God, has seen you and is making good plans for you behind the scenes, behind your misery, behind your misfortunes and does not want to give you a simple meal like those laughing at you right now. You are waiting long because yours is a special meal. It takes time to prepare. And only the chief chefs prepare them. God’s angels are preparing blessings to be delivered to you on a special plate at the appointed time.

Take heart today! Have the patience to wait your turn. Wait for your meal and relax. When it comes, that laughing party at the other table or those that are despising you now, will be silenced for good. Just wait for your turn, for your blessing which is hidden from view now, will come to the surface at the anointed hour.

Let us follow in the example of Jesus Christ who was put on this planet by the Heavenly Father for a particular purpose, which was hidden from the view of the entire world. He was humiliated, tortured and nailed to the cross like a convicted murderer. He endured pain and died as if he was the scum of the earth, yet he arose from those ashes both and body in spirit to take up the most revered heavenly seat next to that of the Father. Today he is worshipped by half of the inhabitants of this planet as the patriarch of our Christianity.

Through pain and suffering, Jesus became a blessing to mankind, for our own sins were forgiven through the misfortunes he suffered at the hands of Man. His suffering was a blessing in disguise, meant to erase our transgressions. It was a plan by the Lord our God to make him the sacrificial lamb for the atonement of human misdeeds. It is an eternal blessing born out of an individual’s misfortune.

