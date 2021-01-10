Young entrepreneur picked to represent Zim

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

YOUNG entrepreneur and chief executive of Parvaim Gold Holdings, Shakemore Wellington Timburwa, has been incorporated into the Global Chamber of Business Leaders (GCBL) Young Business Leaders Programme, joining an esteemed group of global business and professionals from across the world.

According to GCBL Young Leaders’ Programme’s executive director Nnamdi Egbuaba, the programme prioritises activities that align with the United Nations-declared Decade of Action, promoting the importance of the inclusion of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the business models of the future, allowing partners, members and participants to prepare themselves to be the vanguards of the future.

Egbuaba wrote to Timburwa on January 3, informing him that he would represent the Zimbabwe chapter’s interests, activities and impact, as well as casting any required votes on governance issues.

“As the executive director of the Global Chamber of Business Leaders’ Young Business Leaders’ Programme (YBLP), it is my pleasure to welcome you as a Delegate for the Republic of Zimbabwe. You are joining an esteemed group of global business and professional doyens from around the world,” Egbuaba said in the letter.

“Our YBLP is a platform and meeting place for young professionals to enhance ideas, share information, collaborate, support, and encourage one another to help all members to achieve their career potential. Through our tight-knit, globally engaged community, leadership opportunities, resources, and career-focused programmes, our young business leaders are truly shaping the future.”

She pointed out that the GCBL Young Business Leaders’ Programme is designed for members between 18-35, offering a platform of collaboration, career development, networking, mentorship, advocacy and leadership.

The 28-year-old Mutare-born businessman, who is also the co-founder of Energy Plus International, said he was humbled by the selection.

“This high appointment is a deposit of trust. It comes with great responsibility to be exemplary, to work selflessly, and to be a role model in the profession and to link my great nation Zimbabwe to a ubiquitous network of investments and economy building relationships from all over the world,” Timburwa said.

The Global Chamber of Business Leaders is a coalition of business and industry leaders, governmental leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, investors, individuals, as well as young professionals early in their professional careers, who share a common vision: the sustainable well-being and growth of business in a disruptive and ever-evolving global economy.