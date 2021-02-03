Rok Cup Global boost for Zim karting

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

ZIMBABWE has been re-admitted back into the Rok Cup Global karting family in what looks like a major boost for the growth of the sport in the country.

The development has seen local karting enthusiast and owner of the only rental kart business in the country Pole Position Karts, Kevin Dufty, being appointed Rok Cup Zimbabwe’s promoter.

Rok Cup is one of the most successful karting series in the world and is perfect for ambitious young athletes hoping to climb the motorsport ladder to greater heights.

Parent company, Vortex/Tonykart, who are associated with the Ferrari development programme, have won over 16 world karting titles and have dozens of major championships taking place around the world.

“It’s an exciting time for karting in Zimbabwe. We have seen amazing growth in the local Rok class in a short time, and I think we can attribute this to not only having a great affordable product that competitors love, but also to the support and back-up we are able to give them,” Dufty said.

While karting in Zimbabwe fell on difficult times in the mid 2000’s, a renewed effort to rejuvenate the club began in 2019.

Last year before the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, Pole Position Karts unveiled an exciting sponsorship package for the Mini Rok class which renewed enthusiasm within Sables Karting Club.

Inclusion in Rok Cup Global brings many benefits, including a wild card seat to the Rok Super Final held in Italy every year. The final is one of the premier kart racing events worldwide and is attended by over 400 of the best competitors from over 25 countries on five continents.

Zac Dufty last competited the Rok World Finals in 2013 and 2014.

“We have invested much time, effort and finances to grow the class to where it is today and it’s fantastic to have official recognition from Rok Cup Global.

“We worked hard not only on negotiating for our re-admission into the Rok Cup Global series, but also putting in the required support for our competitors. Areas such as strong mechanical support, back-up, coaching and fantastic prizes all contribute to making an exciting and attractive championship for youngsters and their parents to enjoy.”

With the much-anticipated 2021 season on the horizon, Dufty revealed that his company had once again committed to a great prize package for the Sables Karting Club Mini Rok championship.