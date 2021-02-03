Sternford Moyo makes Zimbabwe proud

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) warmly congratulates Sternford Moyo, one of our senior members, on his election as President of the International Bar Association (IBA).

Moyo, who is the chairman and senior partner at Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners, is the first IBA President of African descent in the history of the 74-year-old organisation, who will serve in that capacity from January 2021 to December 2022.

Established in 1947, IBA is the world’s leading organisation of international legal practitioners, bar associations and law societies and its membership includes over

80 000 lawyers and 190 bar associations and law societies spanning more than 170 countries. IBA influences the development of international law reform and shapes the future of the legal profession throughout the world.

ZLHR is extremely elated that IBA as the global voice of the legal profession, has chosen Moyo as the first African lawyer to lead it and this is a major milestone which represents a new chapter in the history of IBA.

We are grateful to IBA, an organisation which we have a long-standing association with, for bestowing such an honour on Moyo.

Moyo’s election as IBA President is a testament of his selfless service over the years to the development of the legal profession in Zimbabwe, Africa and across the globe.

As an organisation which worked and interacted with Moyo since its inception, ZLHR is indebted to all his immense contribution to the growth of our organisation, his stewardship of the Law Society of Zimbabwe and Sadc Lawyers’ Association during the time when he served as president. For close to 40 years, Moyo has taken a firm stand in promotion and protection of human rights in Zimbabwe, including jealously guarding the integrity of the legal profession, resisting Executive excesses and challenging the erosion of the rule of law.

We believe that under his leadership, IBA and the global legal profession will aim for greater achievements on the path of promoting, protecting and enforcing human rights under a just rule of law and to preserve the independence of the judiciary and the legal profession across the world.

ZLHR wishes Moyo a success and fruitful tenure as President of IBA and assures Moyo and the IBA administration of our utmost support. ZLHR will continue to actively participate in IBA activities and contribute to shaping the future of the legal profession.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Phone: +2638677005347, +263 242 764085/ 705370/ 708118

Email: info@zlhr.org.zw